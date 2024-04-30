Kherson farmers receive sowing grain from international partners

Farmers in Kherson region have received seed from international partners. According to the local RMA , 73 farms received 300 tons of spring wheat seeds, and 145 farmers now have sunflower seeds to sow, UNN reports.

Details

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), with the support of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine, continues to support farmers from the frontline regions.

It is noted that 73 farms in the Kherson region received 300 tons of spring wheat seeds, which were funded by the Japanese government. The aid was distributed through the intermediary of the NGO Land of Tavria.

In addition, another 145 farmers have already received sunflower seeds from international partners. Another 8 companies will receive them in the coming days. In total, they promise to distribute bags of sunflower seeds. According to the Kherson RMA, this program is being implemented with the financial support of the governments of Norway and Japan.

The agency noted that small and medium-sized farms with fields ranging in size from 10 to 500 hectares and located close to the front line can receive seed.