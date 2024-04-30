ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Kherson farmers receive sowing grain from international partners

Kherson farmers receive sowing grain from international partners

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 48927 views

73 farms in Kherson Oblast received 300 tons of spring wheat seeds and 145 farmers received sunflower seeds from international partners such as FAO, with support from the governments of Japan and Norway.

Farmers in Kherson region have received seed from international partners. According to the local RMA , 73 farms received 300 tons of spring wheat seeds, and 145 farmers now have sunflower seeds to sow, UNN reports.

Details

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), with the support of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine, continues to support farmers from the frontline regions.

It is noted that 73 farms in the Kherson region received 300 tons of spring wheat seeds, which were funded by the Japanese government. The aid was distributed through the intermediary of the NGO Land of Tavria.

In addition, another 145 farmers have already received sunflower seeds from international partners. Another 8 companies will receive them in the coming days. In total, they promise to distribute bags of sunflower seeds. According to the Kherson RMA, this program is being implemented with the financial support of the governments of Norway and Japan.

We hope we have turned the page: Shmyhal about Polish farmers blocking the border30.04.24, 17:45 • 21310 views

The agency noted that small and medium-sized farms with fields ranging in size from 10 to 500 hectares and located close to the front line can receive seed.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

ministerstvo-ahrarnoi-polityky-ta-prodovolstva-ukrainaMinistry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine
kherson-oblastKherson Oblast
norwayNorway
japanJapan
ukraineUkraine

