Kharkiv in the morning, Russian troops attacked Fab-250 with UMPC: the prosecutor's office showed the consequences

Russian troops attacked Kharkiv This Morning, previously, Fab-250s with UMPC, the Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office reported, indicating that civilian infrastructure was damaged in the city, writes UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, on June 25, at about 10:00, Russian troops launched airstrikes on the Kievsky District of Kharkiv.

According to the prosecutor's office, there were at least three enemy strikes. And that aircraft ammunition hit the industrial zone and stadium.

"The buildings of the kindergarten and Sports Complex were damaged. Windows were broken in residential buildings. no casualties. previously, the enemy again attacked the city of FAB-250 with the UMPC," the prosecutor's office said.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched into violations of the laws and customs of War (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).