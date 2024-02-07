KCIA shows how Kyiv is recovering from rocket attack, response to the aftermath continues
Kyiv • UNN
The Kyiv City Military Administration reported that 40 people were injured by falling debris after an early morning rocket attack that damaged two high-voltage power lines, but that power companies restored power to all residents of Dniprovsky district within hours, as promised.
Kyiv is recovering from a rocket attack. The Kyiv City Military Administration shows how the city is recovering from another racist attack , UNN reports.
Work is currently underway to eliminate the consequences of the attack.
Russian Federation probably used hypersonic Zircon to strike Kyiv - Defense Express07.02.24, 18:45 • 30284 views
Optional
As of 14:30 , 40 people were wounded in hostile attack on Kyiv, according to the KCIA.
Due to falling debris from the morning rocket attack, two high-voltage lines were known to have been damaged, and power companies promised to restore power to homes within three to four hours. In the afternoon , the power company fulfilled its promise and restored power to all residents of Dniprovsky district.