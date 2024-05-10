Justin Bieber's mother is excited about the prospect of becoming a grandmother, but fans recall her breakup with her son

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 74236 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 105722 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148672 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152849 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249417 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173890 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165178 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148290 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225386 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113041 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 44517 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 39421 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 33323 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 57782 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 51799 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249417 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225386 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211551 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237323 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224170 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 74236 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 51799 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 57782 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112704 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113615 views
Actual
Justin Bieber's mother is excited about the prospect of becoming a grandmother, but fans recall her breakup with her son

Justin Bieber's mother is excited about the prospect of becoming a grandmother, but fans recall her breakup with her son

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 102274 views

Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber, are expecting their first child: Hailey is six months pregnant and due to give birth at the end of the summer, which makes Justin's mother Patty Mallett excited about the prospect of becoming a grandmother.

Justin Bieber's mother, Patty Mallett, is celebrating as the pop star and his wife, Hailey Bieber, announced they are expecting their first child. Meanwhile, fans are recalling the family's darkest family moments, as Justin and his mother have had a difficult relationship since childhood. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Daily Mail and Nueva Mujer.

Singer Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Rod Baldwin Bieber surprised tabloids and fans by announcing the good news - according to foreign websites, the model is six months pregnant, with a baby due in late summer.

Patty Mallett, Justin Bieber's mother, reacts to the news of Hailey Bieber's pregnancy.

BABY BIEBER ON THE ROAD!!! I'm going to be a grandmother!!! CONGRATULATIONS @justinbieber and @haileybieber!!! My heart is so full. I love you so much!

- 49-year-old Patty Mallett wrote on Instagram.

Then she recorded a video: "I have been waiting for this day and now that they have shared it, I can finally celebrate it with all of you. Oh my God, I'm going to be a grandmother...praise God!" the singer's mother added.

Justin had a difficult relationship with his mother as a child

- reads one of the posts on social media.

Mallette gave birth to Justin when she was 18 years old in 1994. Growing up, the single mom struggled to support them both financially. After Justin's career took off in 2009, Mallette worked closely with him.

From public conflicts to difficult moments out of the public eye, Bieber's life has been marked by ups and downs in his family relationships. However, Bieber has demonstrated remarkable resilience and determination in overcoming the challenges he faces in his family life.

For reference

Justin and Haley met when the singer was thirteen years old, introduced by Bieber's current father-in-law, actor Stephen Baldwin. According to them, they have always had a soft spot for each other. Both have changed several partners in their lives. The model had an affair, for example, with singer Shawn Mendes or rapper Drake.

Image

The Canadian singer married his childhood sweetheart for the first time in 2018 at New York City Hall shortly after getting engaged. A year later, a second wedding took place in South Carolina in the presence of family and friends. Among the wedding guests were stars such as singer Katy Perry and model Kendall Jenner.

Recall

Justin and Hailey Bieber, judging by Hailey's rounded belly and their apparent renewal of wedding vows at a ceremonywhere Hailey wore a white dress and veil, are expecting their first child.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

CultureUNN Lite
south-carolinaSouth Carolina
instagramInstagram

Contact us about advertising