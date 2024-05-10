Justin Bieber's mother is excited about the prospect of becoming a grandmother, but fans recall her breakup with her son

Justin Bieber's mother, Patty Mallett, is celebrating as the pop star and his wife, Hailey Bieber, announced they are expecting their first child. Meanwhile, fans are recalling the family's darkest family moments, as Justin and his mother have had a difficult relationship since childhood. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Daily Mail and Nueva Mujer.

Singer Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Rod Baldwin Bieber surprised tabloids and fans by announcing the good news - according to foreign websites, the model is six months pregnant, with a baby due in late summer.

Patty Mallett, Justin Bieber's mother, reacts to the news of Hailey Bieber's pregnancy.

BABY BIEBER ON THE ROAD!!! I'm going to be a grandmother!!! CONGRATULATIONS @justinbieber and @haileybieber!!! My heart is so full. I love you so much! - 49-year-old Patty Mallett wrote on Instagram.

Then she recorded a video: "I have been waiting for this day and now that they have shared it, I can finally celebrate it with all of you. Oh my God, I'm going to be a grandmother...praise God!" the singer's mother added.

Justin had a difficult relationship with his mother as a child - reads one of the posts on social media.

Mallette gave birth to Justin when she was 18 years old in 1994. Growing up, the single mom struggled to support them both financially. After Justin's career took off in 2009, Mallette worked closely with him.

From public conflicts to difficult moments out of the public eye, Bieber's life has been marked by ups and downs in his family relationships. However, Bieber has demonstrated remarkable resilience and determination in overcoming the challenges he faces in his family life.

For reference

Justin and Haley met when the singer was thirteen years old, introduced by Bieber's current father-in-law, actor Stephen Baldwin. According to them, they have always had a soft spot for each other. Both have changed several partners in their lives. The model had an affair, for example, with singer Shawn Mendes or rapper Drake.

The Canadian singer married his childhood sweetheart for the first time in 2018 at New York City Hall shortly after getting engaged. A year later, a second wedding took place in South Carolina in the presence of family and friends. Among the wedding guests were stars such as singer Katy Perry and model Kendall Jenner.

Recall

Justin and Hailey Bieber, judging by Hailey's rounded belly and their apparent renewal of wedding vows at a ceremonywhere Hailey wore a white dress and veil, are expecting their first child.