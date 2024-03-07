Justifying aggression against Ukraine: a beauty blogger and a security guard from Kyiv are suspected of recognizing the legitimacy of the Russian attack

A 33-year-old beauty blogger living in Kyiv was suspected of disseminating materials denying Russia's armed aggression, saying that a hybrid war was going on in Ukraine and demanding moral compensation for her difficult life. A 61-year-old parking lot security guard in the capital was also suspected of spreading similar materials on the Odnoklassniki social network.

A blogger-cosmetologist in Tik Tok called Russia's aggression against Ukraine a hybrid war, and a security guard justified the Russians on Odnoklassniki - Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office informs.

Suspicion of disseminating materials that deny the armed aggression of the Russian Federation, including by presenting the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine as an internal civil conflict - a 33-year-old beauty blogger was served.

Although the suspect works in the beauty industry and mostly advertises her beauty treatments on social media, the woman decided to publish videos with stories about the hybrid war in Ukraine, and therefore demanded moral compensation.

In Tik Tok, she talked about the ongoing hybrid war in Ukraine, which must be stopped. The blogger recorded an appeal to the authorities, stating that she wanted moral compensation for the difficult last years of her life in the capital. - reports the Kyiv Prosecutor's Office.

Another resident of the capital, reportedly a 61-year-old parking lot security guard, was suspected of disseminating similar materials on the Odnoklassniki social network.

Through the banned social network Odnoklassniki, he disseminated materials justifying and recognizing the legitimacy of Russia's armed aggression and spread Russian narratives about "Banderites and Nazis" in his posts. ," the post reads.

The sanctions of the article provide for imprisonment for both of them: the suspected cosmetologist blogger - up to 5 years; the man - up to 8 years in prison.

