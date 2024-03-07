$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Justifying aggression against Ukraine: a beauty blogger and a security guard from Kyiv are suspected of recognizing the legitimacy of the Russian attack

Kyiv

 • 30871 views

A 33-year-old beauty blogger from Kyiv and a 61-year-old parking lot security guard were suspected of disseminating materials justifying Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine and denying it as an internal civil conflict.

Justifying aggression against Ukraine: a beauty blogger and a security guard from Kyiv are suspected of recognizing the legitimacy of the Russian attack

A 33-year-old beauty blogger living in Kyiv was suspected of disseminating materials denying Russia's armed aggression, saying that a hybrid war was going on in Ukraine and demanding moral compensation for her difficult life. A 61-year-old parking lot security guard in the capital was also suspected of spreading similar materials on the Odnoklassniki social network.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the telegram channel of the Kyiv prosecutor's office.

A blogger-cosmetologist in Tik Tok called Russia's aggression against Ukraine a hybrid war, and a security guard justified the Russians on Odnoklassniki 

- Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office informs.

Suspicion of disseminating materials that deny the armed aggression of the Russian Federation, including by presenting the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine as an internal civil conflict - a 33-year-old beauty blogger was served.

Although the suspect works in the beauty industry and mostly advertises her beauty treatments on social media, the woman decided to publish videos with stories about the hybrid war in Ukraine, and therefore demanded moral compensation.

 In Tik Tok, she talked about the ongoing hybrid war in Ukraine, which must be stopped. The blogger recorded an appeal to the authorities, stating that she wanted moral compensation for the difficult last years of her life in the capital.

- reports the Kyiv Prosecutor's Office.

Another resident of the capital, reportedly a 61-year-old parking lot security guard, was suspected of disseminating similar materials on the Odnoklassniki social network.

Through the banned social network Odnoklassniki, he disseminated materials justifying and recognizing the legitimacy of Russia's armed aggression and spread Russian narratives about "Banderites and Nazis" in his posts.

 ," the post reads.

The sanctions of the article provide for imprisonment for both of them: the suspected cosmetologist blogger - up to 5 years; the man - up to 8 years in prison.

Recall

Five pro-Russian agitators were detained for justifying Russian aggression and calling for the seizure of Kyiv.

The SBU detained an official of the Supreme Courtwho justified Russian aggression and hoped for an early occupation of Ukraine.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarPoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Supreme Court of Ukraine
TikTok
Security Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kyiv
