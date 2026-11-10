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“Just two YouTubers relaxing” — Haaland taught MrBeast meditation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 216 views

Erling Haaland showed MrBeast his meditative goal celebration and taught the blogger the lotus position. The video was published by "Manchester City".

“Just two YouTubers relaxing” — Haaland taught MrBeast meditation

Norwegian striker Erling Haaland of England's "Manchester City" demonstrated his meditation skills to blogger MrBeast (real name James Donaldson) at the "Manchester City" training ground. Haaland celebrates his goals in exactly this style, reports UNN

"Hi everyone, I'm here with Erling Haaland, and he's going to show me his signature celebration," MrBeast said. 

After that, Haaland demonstrated his signature goal celebration and tried to teach MrBeast how to do it. 

"Sit down and enjoy it," Haaland said. 

It should be noted that in July, Haaland explained why he assumes a meditative pose resembling the lotus position in yoga when he scores a goal.

"I really like meditation. It helps me calm down and gives me inner peace. That's why I sometimes celebrate like that when I score a goal," Haaland said. 

"Man City" posted a video of Haaland and MrBeast, who is sitting next to the Norwegian in the lotus position with a helmet on his head, captioned: "Just two YouTubers relaxing." 

Haaland is not called a YouTuber for no reason, as the Norwegian recently became one of the winners of Instagram's prestigious "2026 Rings" award, which recognizes the most creative content creators. For his success on social media and his sense of humor, Haaland received elite status—a blue profile background and exclusive tools for creating posts.

It should be noted that this is not Haaland's first collaboration with MrBeast. In September, Haaland and MrBeast humorously responded to an AI-generated fake that took the internet by storm in the summer of 2026. The striker recreated a viral meme in which he supposedly became frightened by his own reflection in a mirror during lunch. 

Haaland demonstrated methods of fighting AI: the “Man City” star recreated a viral meme21.09.26, 19:27 • 9487 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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