January 29: Kruty Heroes Memorial Day

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 62786 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 86982 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 105879 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 108956 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 128553 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103246 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 133209 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103702 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113392 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116962 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 101604 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 43069 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 116712 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 49134 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 111253 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 62786 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 128553 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 133209 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 165378 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 155255 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 17021 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 21495 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 111253 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 116712 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139566 views
January 29: Kruty Heroes Memorial Day

January 29: Kruty Heroes Memorial Day

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29214 views

On January 29, 1918, a legendary battle took place between a 4-thousand-strong Bolshevik army and a detachment of students near the Kruty station. The feat of the young defenders gave the UPR government time to sign the Brest Peace Treaty.

On January 29, Ukraine celebrates the Day of Remembrance of the Heroes of Kruty, a symbol of the invincibility and struggle of the Ukrainian people for their independence, UNN reports.

It was on this day in 1918 that the legendary battle between the 4-thousand-strong Bolshevik army and a small group of students and volunteers who stood up to defend Kyiv took place.

Despite the disparity of power, Ukrainian defenders showed incredible courage in defending Ukraine's right to be an independent state.

The battle took place near the Kruty railway station, not far from Kyiv. The defenders detained the enemy, destroyed the infrastructure, and gave the UPR government time to sign the Brest Peace Treaty, which secured international recognition of Ukraine.

“Doomsday Clock” has been translated again: how much time is left before the apocalypse28.01.25, 19:46 • 317964 views

However, this feat came at the cost of young lives: more than 300 Ukrainians were killed, and 27 students were captured and shot. They were buried at Askold's Grave, paying tribute to them as true heroes.

This tragic page of history has long been silenced, but today it has taken an honorable place in the pantheon of national memory.

Since 2003, the Kruty Heroes Memorial Day has been officially honored at the state level.

The Battle of Kruty is not only an example of heroism, but also a symbol of our fight for freedom. Their memory reminds us that every generation has its own responsibility for preserving statehood and independence.

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

Society
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising