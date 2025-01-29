On January 29, Ukraine celebrates the Day of Remembrance of the Heroes of Kruty, a symbol of the invincibility and struggle of the Ukrainian people for their independence, UNN reports.

It was on this day in 1918 that the legendary battle between the 4-thousand-strong Bolshevik army and a small group of students and volunteers who stood up to defend Kyiv took place.

Despite the disparity of power, Ukrainian defenders showed incredible courage in defending Ukraine's right to be an independent state.

The battle took place near the Kruty railway station, not far from Kyiv. The defenders detained the enemy, destroyed the infrastructure, and gave the UPR government time to sign the Brest Peace Treaty, which secured international recognition of Ukraine.

“Doomsday Clock” has been translated again: how much time is left before the apocalypse

However, this feat came at the cost of young lives: more than 300 Ukrainians were killed, and 27 students were captured and shot. They were buried at Askold's Grave, paying tribute to them as true heroes.

This tragic page of history has long been silenced, but today it has taken an honorable place in the pantheon of national memory.

Since 2003, the Kruty Heroes Memorial Day has been officially honored at the state level.

The Battle of Kruty is not only an example of heroism, but also a symbol of our fight for freedom. Their memory reminds us that every generation has its own responsibility for preserving statehood and independence.