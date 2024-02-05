It's loud in Sevastopol: the occupation administration announces the Russian Black Sea Fleet exercises

In Sevastopol, in the temporarily occupied Crimea, the occupation administration reported "loud noises" due to the training of the Russian Black Sea Fleet. This was stated by the so-called "governor" of the temporarily occupied city, Mikhail Razvozhayev, appointed by the Russian Federation, UNN reports.

Details

"Loud noises - it's the Black Sea Fleet conducting air defense training near the Northern and Southern breakwaters. It is expected to last until 12:00. Everything is calm in the city," Razvozhayev said in his telegram channel.

