Italy's government imposes restrictions on peaceful protests, unions worry about growing repression - Politico

Prime Minister Meloni's cabinet has stepped up anti-protest measures, which could result in the imprisonment of participants in non-violent rallies in Italy. The opposition and trade unions criticized the measures, while the Italian government emphasized that any protests in the country are allowed, but under certain conditions.

The lower house of the Italian parliament has approved a new “security bill” that targets climate activists by criminalizing road and railroad blockades. If it is approved by the Senate, opponents of the current government in Italy claim that it will effectively ban street protests in the country. Thus, the government is unable to respond to the real needs of citizens, says Lara Giglione, secretary of the CGIL trade union.

The first law passed by the Meloni government after coming to power in 2022 targeted illegal raves, punishing organizers with up to six years in prison. Since then, the government has made imprisonment easier by introducing automatic detention of migrants, imprisonment of adolescents, pregnant women and mothers with newborns; and restrictions on reproductive and LGBTQ+ rights.

The government's actions to restrict peaceful protests in Italy have been dubbed the “anti-Gandhi” law. In particular, it is said that the changes introduced by the bill increase the punishment for those who resist the police. It is legal to extend the term of imprisonment to eight years for prisoners who participate in such actions as hunger strikes, Politico writes.

According to Laura Baldrini (former speaker and MP from the center, left-wing Democratic Party), the Maloney government is “drifting in a repressive direction, limiting peaceful protests and dissent.

But Deputy Interior Minister Nicola Molteni rejected criticism of the move. The official said that Maloney's government guarantees the right to protest “more than any other”.

This government has never refused to allow or prohibit any protests unless it risked jeopardizing public order in our country Molteni told Politico .

He added that the right to protest should not interfere with “the rights of others to work, to have transportation.

