Italy's government imposes restrictions on peaceful protests, unions worry about growing repression - Politico

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 74233 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 104373 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 168404 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 138616 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143567 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139211 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182802 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112094 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 173292 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104761 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 100791 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 110491 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 112625 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 52710 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 59315 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 168404 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 182802 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 173292 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 200661 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 189562 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 142184 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142200 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146894 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138299 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155158 views
Italy's government imposes restrictions on peaceful protests, unions worry about growing repression - Politico

Italy's government imposes restrictions on peaceful protests, unions worry about growing repression - Politico

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13025 views

The Italian government approved a bill criminalizing road and railroad blockades. The opposition and trade unions are concerned about increased repression, but the authorities emphasize that protests will be allowed under certain conditions.

Prime Minister Meloni's cabinet has stepped up anti-protest measures, which could result in the imprisonment of participants in non-violent rallies in Italy. The opposition and trade unions criticized the measures, while the Italian government emphasized that any protests in the country are allowed, but under certain conditions.  

Writes UNN with reference to Politico.

Details

The lower house of the Italian parliament has approved a new “security bill” that targets climate activists by criminalizing road and railroad blockades. If it is approved by the Senate, opponents of the current government in Italy claim that it will effectively ban street protests in the country. Thus, the government is unable to respond to the real needs of citizens, says Lara Giglione, secretary of the CGIL trade union.

HelpHelp

The first law passed by the Meloni government after coming to power in 2022 targeted illegal raves, punishing organizers with up to six years in prison. Since then, the government has made imprisonment easier by introducing automatic detention of migrants, imprisonment of adolescents, pregnant women and mothers with newborns; and restrictions on reproductive and LGBTQ+ rights.

The government's actions to restrict peaceful protests in Italy have been dubbed the “anti-Gandhi” law. In particular, it is said that the changes introduced by the bill increase the punishment for those who resist the police. It is legal to extend the term of imprisonment to eight years for prisoners who participate in such actions as hunger strikes, Politico writes.

Zelensky and Maloney discuss joint plans on the sidelines of the UNGA24.09.24, 19:39 • 15444 views

According to Laura Baldrini (former speaker and MP from the center, left-wing Democratic Party), the Maloney government  is “drifting in a repressive direction, limiting peaceful protests and dissent.

But Deputy Interior Minister Nicola Molteni rejected criticism of the move. The official said that Maloney's government guarantees the right to protest “more than any other”.

This government has never refused to allow or prohibit any protests unless it risked jeopardizing public order in our country

Molteni told Politico .

He added that the right to protest should not interfere with “the rights of others to work, to have transportation.

Canadian union to appeal government's decision on railroad strike26.08.24, 04:54 • 54525 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

giorgia-meloniGiorgia Meloni
italyItaly
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy

