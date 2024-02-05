"It will still be very difficult for us, but we will definitely never be ashamed again." Zaluzhnyi congratulates Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Shaptala on his birthday

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 67716 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 117408 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 122378 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 164379 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165044 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 267266 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176796 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166828 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148599 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237443 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 100153 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 62524 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 34138 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 30909 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 44106 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 267267 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237444 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 222788 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248243 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234424 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 117411 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100271 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100711 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117220 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117865 views
Actual
"It will still be very difficult for us, but we will definitely never be ashamed again." Zaluzhnyi congratulates Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Shaptala on his birthday

"It will still be very difficult for us, but we will definitely never be ashamed again." Zaluzhnyi congratulates Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Shaptala on his birthday

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27833 views

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhnyi congratulated Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhiy Shaptala on his 51st birthday.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhnyi has congratulated his colleague, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhiy Shaptala, on his birthday. This was reported by UNN with reference to Zaluzhny's Facebook page.

Details 

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine posted a photo with Serhiy Shaptala and wrote an ambiguous wish.

It will still be very difficult for us, but we will definitely never be ashamed again. I am happy that in this life and during the war you were by my side, a man for whom Ukraine is truly above all else. Happy birthday, my friend! We believe in the best. We already deserve it

- Zaluzhny wrote.
Image

It should be noted that the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Serhiy Shaptala, celebrates his 51st birthday on February 5.

Addendum

For the first time, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on reports of the possible resignation of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhnyy. According to him, Ukraine needs changes in the leadership of the state. 

Biden's adviser on Zaluzhny's possible resignation: "Personnel decisions in the Armed Forces are a matter for the Ukrainian authorities"04.02.24, 20:36 • 111633 views

Recall

The Washington Post, citing its sources, writes that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has informed the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhnyythat he is dismissing him due to disagreements over mobilization.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Society
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
valerii-zaluzhnyiValeriy Zaluzhnyi

Contact us about advertising