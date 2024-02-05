"It will still be very difficult for us, but we will definitely never be ashamed again." Zaluzhnyi congratulates Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Shaptala on his birthday

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhnyi has congratulated his colleague, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhiy Shaptala, on his birthday. This was reported by UNN with reference to Zaluzhny's Facebook page.

Details

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine posted a photo with Serhiy Shaptala and wrote an ambiguous wish.

It will still be very difficult for us, but we will definitely never be ashamed again. I am happy that in this life and during the war you were by my side, a man for whom Ukraine is truly above all else. Happy birthday, my friend! We believe in the best. We already deserve it - Zaluzhny wrote.

It should be noted that the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Serhiy Shaptala, celebrates his 51st birthday on February 5.

Addendum

For the first time, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on reports of the possible resignation of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhnyy. According to him, Ukraine needs changes in the leadership of the state.

Biden's adviser on Zaluzhny's possible resignation: "Personnel decisions in the Armed Forces are a matter for the Ukrainian authorities"

Recall

The Washington Post, citing its sources, writes that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has informed the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhnyythat he is dismissing him due to disagreements over mobilization.