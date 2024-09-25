ukenru
“It will open a Pandora's box” - Sibiga warned the UN about the consequences of not bringing Russia to justice for its aggression against Ukraine

“It will open a Pandora's box” - Sibiga warned the UN about the consequences of not bringing Russia to justice for its aggression against Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13784 views

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga called on the UN to bring the Russian leadership to justice for the crime of aggression. He warned that impunity would open a “Pandora's box of wars of aggression” in the world.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga called on the UN to bring the Russian troika to justice for the crime of aggression against Ukraine. He said this on Tuesday, September 24, during a ministerial meeting of the Group of Friends to bring Russia to justice, UNN reports citing the Foreign Ministry's press service. 

 Sibiga reminded that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has already killed more than 600 and wounded more than 1,500 children.

It is vital for Ukraine, every Ukrainian and the entire world that Russia, its political and military leadership and armed forces, be held accountable for all crimes committed against Ukraine

- he said.

The Foreign Minister emphasized the crime of aggression against Ukraine.

"We must bring to justice the leadership of the aggressor state, the so-called "troika" - the president, prime minister and foreign minister of Russia. Failure to ensure their accountability will open a Pandora's box of wars of aggression around the world," the minister emphasized.

