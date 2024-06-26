PACE adopts resolution to establish a special tribunal on Russia
Kyiv • UNN
Today, on June 26, the PACE adopted a resolution "Legal and human rights aspects of the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine", which proposes to create a special tribunal for Russia. This was reported by MP Oleksiy Honcharenko, UNN reports.
The PACE has just adopted a resolution "Legal and human rights aspects of the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine" on the establishment of a special tribunal on Russia.It proposes to create a special tribunal on Russia on the basis of the Council of Europe's agreement with Ukraine
He notes that the resolution states that all tools should be used to prosecute war crimes.
They also call to recognize Wagner as a terrorist organization
Recall
At the summer session, PACE supported Ukraine's resolution "Countering the erasure of cultural identity in time of war and peace".