PACE adopts resolution to establish a special tribunal on Russia

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 50781 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 57326 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 80456 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 166803 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 213374 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 131985 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 361578 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180093 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 148755 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197503 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM • 29548 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 41972 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 48898 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 59312 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 43605 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 50781 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 45372 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 57326 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 61023 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 80456 views
Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 3504 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 11460 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 32946 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 34906 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 48054 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

PACE adopts resolution to establish a special tribunal on Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 33620 views

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has adopted a resolution proposing the establishment of a special tribunal to bring Russia to justice for its aggression against Ukraine.

PACE adopts resolution to establish a special tribunal on Russia

Today, on June 26, the PACE adopted a resolution "Legal and human rights aspects of the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine", which proposes to create a special tribunal for Russia. This was reported by MP Oleksiy Honcharenko, UNN reports.

The PACE has just adopted a resolution "Legal and human rights aspects of the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine" on the establishment of a special tribunal on Russia.It proposes to create a special tribunal on Russia on the basis of the Council of Europe's agreement with Ukraine

- says Goncharenko.

He notes that the resolution states that all tools should be used to prosecute war crimes.

They also call to recognize Wagner as a terrorist organization

- He added.

At the summer session, PACE supported Ukraine's resolution "Countering the erasure of cultural identity in time of war and peace".

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Council of Europe
Ukraine
