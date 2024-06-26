PACE adopts resolution to establish a special tribunal on Russia

Today, on June 26, the PACE adopted a resolution "Legal and human rights aspects of the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine", which proposes to create a special tribunal for Russia. This was reported by MP Oleksiy Honcharenko, UNN reports.

The PACE has just adopted a resolution "Legal and human rights aspects of the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine" on the establishment of a special tribunal on Russia.It proposes to create a special tribunal on Russia on the basis of the Council of Europe's agreement with Ukraine - says Goncharenko.

He notes that the resolution states that all tools should be used to prosecute war crimes.

They also call to recognize Wagner as a terrorist organization - He added.

Recall

At the summer session, PACE supported Ukraine's resolution "Countering the erasure of cultural identity in time of war and peace".