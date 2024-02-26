"It smells like hypocrisy": Kuleba responds to radical opponents of Russia's asset confiscation and calls for moving forward

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 35415 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 134109 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 82127 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 302277 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 252679 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 197520 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 234750 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 252367 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158479 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372310 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+16°
2m/s
48%
Popular news

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 97373 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 121337 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 88778 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 81809 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 63048 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 64377 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 134110 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 302277 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 222180 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 252679 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 23856 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 31610 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 31333 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 82747 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 89698 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

"It smells like hypocrisy": Kuleba responds to radical opponents of Russia's asset confiscation and calls for moving forward

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26614 views

Ukraine's foreign minister calls for the use of frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine, saying that confiscation would be fair and legal under international law.

"It smells like hypocrisy": Kuleba responds to radical opponents of Russia's asset confiscation and calls for moving forward

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called for the use of frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine rebuild and defend itself. The foreign minister wrote about this in his article for Politico, pointing out that the confiscation of frozen Russian assets "would be not only fair, but also legal," and that sometimes the position of radical opponents of confiscation in the West "smells of hypocrisy," UNN reports.

Details

Kuleba reminded that more than $300 billion of the Russian central bank's assets have been frozen in various Western jurisdictions. "There is also other 'immobilized' Russian money from Russian oligarchs that has been sanctioned. And President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy rightly insists on confiscating these assets to help rebuild and defend Ukraine. Such a step would be fair," the Foreign Minister said.

And yet, some in the West have thrown up obstacles to this, engaging in radical formalism to argue that confiscation would violate rule of law. But this smacks of hypocrisy

- Kuleba noted.

"Some Western bankers and institutions have been helping Russian oligarchs launder and place their dirty money for decades, and I don't recall any of them clinging to the rule of law when it comes to this ill-gotten money," he said.

The minister also noted that "law enforcement and justice agencies should more thoroughly check the bank accounts of President Vladimir Putin's confidants outside the Russian Federation.

"Needless to say, Russia is not just waging a war against Ukraine, it is trying to undermine the rule-based order of the West, including the rule of law. And raising subtle legal objections to stop the confiscation of assets of an enemy who wants to destroy this order is contrary to the survival instinct," the Foreign Minister said.

Confiscation would not only be fair, it would be legitimate — this has already been established by numerous legal scholars and jurists. According to international law, an aggressor state has an obligation to make reparations for acts of armed aggression. The U.N. Articles on the Responsibility of States for Internationally Wrongful Acts allow for such countermeasures

- Kuleba emphasized.

Still, he said, "some skeptics wrongly argue that confiscation would risk destabilizing the Western financial system and international finance, undermining reserve currencies by throwing the safety of foreign investments in doubt." "Interestingly, this argument is also being promulgated by the Kremlin at every opportunity. Only recently, Russia’s Central Bank governor argued the confiscation of Russian assets by Western governments would send a negative signal," he said.

"However, reputable experts have already dismissed these concerns. And we are actively working with our partners, as the collective decision of the G7 and the EU countries also minimizes any such risks," Kuleba emphasized.

International law experts approve confiscation of russian assets in favor of Ukraine - Bloomberg21.02.24, 14:37 • 31898 views

According to him, "there is another point that should also be emphasized: by confiscating Russian assets, other countries may think twice before committing similar acts of aggression.

"We realize that the integrated use of taxes, profits and assets can only be ensured by a series of national and collective steps, not by one collective leap - each country has its own legal nuances. But taking all this into account, we can start full confiscation of "immobilized" assets this year," the Minister said.

In addition, he said, "the confiscation of assets of Russian oligarchs is another important dimension of all this, and the EU is already setting the trend by finalizing the necessary legislation in this regard.

"Of course, some of our allies are concerned that the decision to confiscate the assets of the Russian central bank could set a precedent for other countries to demand reparations for past wars. But these fears are unfounded. The legal mechanism of confiscation of Russian assets can be adapted to the specific case of its aggression against Ukraine, and thus the development of existing international law will not have retroactive effect," Kuleba emphasized. - "Rather, it will serve as a strong deterrent, forcing other potential aggressors to consider the financial consequences of attacking other countries.

Russia will respond "symmetrically" if its foreign assets are confiscated - Bloomberg26.02.24, 13:54 • 22807 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
G7
European Union
Ukraine
Dmytro Kuleba
Brent
$65.29
Bitcoin
$82,901.80
S&P 500
$5,168.48
Tesla
$242.05
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,040.51
Ethereum
$1,799.02