It fell into the yard and miraculously did not explode: sappers defused a 500-kilogram bomb in Kharkiv region

In the village of Cherkaska Lozova, Kharkiv region, sappers neutralized a 500-kilogram bomb that fell on a private yard but did not explode. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, UNN reports .

Details

The explosive object hit the wall of the house, destroyed it, and entered the ground.

The State Emergency Service specialists seized the unexploded bomb and transported it to the detonation site.

Given the large explosive power and weight of the KAB-500, as well as the cunning of the enemy, who can install additional fuses on such munitions and the depth of the bomb's entry into the ground, such an operation was extremely dangerous, the SES added.

