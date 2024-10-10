ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 33419 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 100064 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 161708 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 135012 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141446 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138243 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 179578 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111980 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 170624 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104700 views

It fell into the yard and miraculously did not explode: sappers defused a 500-kilogram bomb in Kharkiv region

It fell into the yard and miraculously did not explode: sappers defused a 500-kilogram bomb in Kharkiv region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12677 views

In the village of Cherkaska Lozova, the State Emergency Service defused a 500-kg bomb that fell on a private yard without exploding. The operation was extremely dangerous due to the high explosive power and possible additional detonators.

In the village of Cherkaska Lozova, Kharkiv region, sappers neutralized a 500-kilogram bomb that fell on a private yard but did not explode. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, UNN reports

 Details

The explosive object hit the wall of the house, destroyed it, and entered the ground.

The State Emergency Service specialists seized the unexploded bomb and transported it to the detonation site.

Given the large explosive power and weight of the KAB-500, as well as the cunning of the enemy, who can install additional fuses on such munitions and the depth of the bomb's entry into the ground, such an operation was extremely dangerous, the SES added. 

Unexploded warhead of Russian drone neutralized in Zhytomyr region09.10.24, 12:52 • 12465 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarCrimes and emergencies
kharkiv-oblastKharkiv Oblast
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine

Contact us about advertising