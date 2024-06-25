Israel's Supreme Court has decided to enroll ultra-Orthodox students in the IDF

Ультрортодоксальні єврейські чоловіки також мають бути зобов'язані проходити військову службу в ізраїльській армії. Відповідне рішення ухвалив вищий Ізраїль суд, передає УНН із посиланням на "Єрусалим пост".

According to the decision of the Israeli Supreme Court, students of ultra-Orthodox faith will also be required to serve in the army in the future.

An expanded panel of nine judges of the High Court on Tuesday ordered the full recruitment of haredims (the name of various ultra – Orthodox Jewish communities-ed.) to the IDF and the freezing of all funds for institutions that do not comply with the requirements, starting on April 1.

The publication points out that this is an amazing decision that can even lead to a change in the political landscape. The court's decision is seen as a setback for prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing government, which also includes right-wing believers.

Currently, there is no legal framework that allows you to distinguish between students and conscripts, respectively, the state does not have the authority to order them to completely avoid conscription - said the court.

Ultra-Orthodox Jews have been exempt from Universal military duty since the founding of Israel. They believe that religious education is fundamental to the preservation of Judaism and is therefore just as important for the protection of Israel as military service.

