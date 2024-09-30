Israeli ground operation in Lebanon could begin today - media outlet

Israel is planning a limited ground operation in Lebanon, which could begin soon. This was reported by NBC News, citing a U.S. official, a Biden administration official and a source familiar with the planning, reports UNN.

Israel has told the U.S. that the invasion in southern Lebanon could begin as early as today and that its goal is to push Hezbollah forces farther from the Israeli border and target their infrastructure, including supplies and weapons, officials explained.

The offensive will be limited in duration and scope, possibly starting as early as tonight and lasting a few days rather than weeks, they said, adding that geographic coverage will be limited.

Israel has already begun reconnaissance operations, the U.S. official said, including small ground missions involving its special operations forces. They have also deployed combat engineers and other troops for missions such as breakthroughs. The Israel Defense Forces currently has about five brigades deployed, but not all of them are expected to cross the border, the official said.

The official emphasized that the operation would be limited in duration and scope, targeting Hezbollah's stockpiles and weapons, including underground facilities.

Israel had planned a larger invasion, but after U.S. officials urged them to reconsider their decision in extensive conversations over the weekend, they decided to scale back, the administration and U.S. officials said.

But the Biden administration remains concerned that the mission could expand, the official said, adding that President Joe Biden is still pushing for a cease-fire.