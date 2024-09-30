ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Israeli ground operation in Lebanon could begin today - media outlet

Kyiv  •  UNN

 28236 views

Israel is preparing for a short-term ground operation in southern Lebanon against Hezbollah. The goal is to push the forces back from the border and destroy infrastructure, including weapons depots.

Israel is planning a limited ground operation in Lebanon, which could begin soon. This was reported by NBC News, citing a U.S. official, a Biden administration official and a source familiar with the planning, reports UNN.

Israel has told the U.S. that the invasion in southern Lebanon could begin as early as today and that its goal is to push Hezbollah forces farther from the Israeli border and target their infrastructure, including supplies and weapons, officials explained.

The offensive will be limited in duration and scope, possibly starting as early as tonight and lasting a few days rather than weeks, they said, adding that geographic coverage will be limited.

Israel has already begun reconnaissance operations, the U.S. official said, including small ground missions involving its special operations forces. They have also deployed combat engineers and other troops for missions such as breakthroughs. The Israel Defense Forces currently has about five brigades deployed, but not all of them are expected to cross the border, the official said.

The official emphasized that the operation would be limited in duration and scope, targeting Hezbollah's stockpiles and weapons, including underground facilities.

Israel had planned a larger invasion, but after U.S. officials urged them to reconsider their decision in extensive conversations over the weekend, they decided to scale back, the administration and U.S. officials said.

But the Biden administration remains concerned that the mission could expand, the official said, adding that President Joe Biden is still pushing for a cease-fire.

Antonina Tumanova

