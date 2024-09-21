Israel kills senior Hezbollah commander

Israel killed a senior Hezbollah commander in Beirut. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

Israel launched an airstrike on Beirut on Friday, killing senior Hezbollah commander Ibrahim Aqil and other members of the group's unit.

Israeli military and security sources in Lebanon confirmed the information about the losses among the Hezbollah command. Israel has vowed to continue its military campaign until it secures the Lebanese border, indicating Tel Aviv's intention to increase pressure on the group.

