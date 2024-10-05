Israel has given no assurances it won’t target Iran’s nuclear facilities - CNN

Israel has not given assurances to the administration of US President Joe Biden that an attack on Iran's nuclear facilities is not considered retaliation for Iranian ballistic missile strikes earlier this week, a senior US State Department official told CNN on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

The official added that it is "really hard to say" whether Israel will use the anniversary of the October 7 Hamas attacks to retaliate.

"We hope and expect to see some wisdom as well as strength, but as you guys know, no guarantees," the official said when asked by CNN if Israel had assured the U.S. that Iran's nuclear facilities were off limits.

Earlier this week, US President Joe Biden said that the US would not support an Israeli attack on Iran's nuclear program.

U.S. officials are also unclear as to when a decision on Israel's response will be made or if it will be made.

Asked whether Israel would use the first anniversary of the Hamas attack to retaliate against Iran, the official replied: "It's really hard to say.

"I think in a sense they would like to avoid the seventh, so in my estimation, if anything, it will probably be before or after," the official said, pointing to the importance of the day and the fact that any retaliation against Israel could distract from the essence of the day.

The United States has been working for almost a year to prevent the conflict from turning into a major war, and has been doing so so far, the official said. Right now, "it's on the brink," the official added.

