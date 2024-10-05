Israel has given no assurances it won’t target Iran’s nuclear facilities - CNN

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 32842 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 100003 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 161616 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 134959 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141432 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138235 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 179541 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111978 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 170591 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104699 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139643 views
February 28, 03:20 PM • 139343 views
February 28, 05:55 PM • 85451 views
February 28, 06:08 PM • 107228 views
February 28, 06:35 PM • 109362 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 161616 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 179541 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 170591 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 198012 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 187055 views
February 28, 03:20 PM • 139343 views
February 28, 02:48 PM • 139643 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 145558 views
February 28, 09:03 AM • 137042 views
February 26, 05:09 PM • 154010 views
Israel has given no assurances it won’t target Iran’s nuclear facilities - CNN

Israel has given no assurances it won’t target Iran’s nuclear facilities - CNN

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20373 views

A senior U.S. State Department official says Israel has not given any guarantees not to attack Iran's nuclear facilities in response to missile strikes. The United States hopes for Israel's “wisdom” but is uncertain about its plans.

Israel has not given assurances to the administration of US President Joe Biden that an attack on Iran's nuclear facilities is not considered retaliation for Iranian ballistic missile strikes earlier this week, a senior US State Department official told CNN on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

The official added that it is "really hard to say" whether Israel will use the anniversary of the October 7 Hamas attacks to retaliate.

"We hope and expect to see some wisdom as well as strength, but as you guys know, no guarantees," the official said when asked by CNN if Israel had assured the U.S. that Iran's nuclear facilities were off limits.

Earlier this week, US President Joe Biden said that the US would not support an Israeli attack on Iran's nuclear program.

U.S. officials are also unclear as to when a decision on Israel's response will be made or if it will be made.

Asked whether Israel would use the first anniversary of the Hamas attack to retaliate against Iran, the official replied: "It's really hard to say.

"I think in a sense they would like to avoid the seventh, so in my estimation, if anything, it will probably be before or after," the official said, pointing to the importance of the day and the fact that any retaliation against Israel could distract from the essence of the day.

The United States has been working for almost a year to prevent the conflict from turning into a major war, and has been doing so so far, the official said. Right now, "it's on the brink," the official added.

Biden says that if he were Israel, he would consider alternatives to strikes on Iranian oil05.10.24, 09:31 • 18713 views

News of the World
