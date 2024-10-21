Israel exposes a number of spies working for Iran: what is known
Kyiv • UNN
Seven Israeli citizens who immigrated from Azerbaijan are accused of working for Iranian intelligence. They photographed military bases, including those that were the targets of Iranian missile attacks.
Seven Israeli citizens who immigrated from Azerbaijan are accused of working for Iranian intelligence, as part of which they photographed military bases, including those that were targeted by Iranian ballistic missiles earlier this month. This was reported by Ynet, according to UNN.
“Seven Israelis who immigrated from Azerbaijan, including a father and son, are suspected of having maintained contacts with elements in the Islamic Republic for two years, during which they photographed military bases that were also the targets of an Iranian ballistic missile attack earlier this month,” the newspaper writes.
It is noted that the investigation lasted more than two years and revealed that the attackers had completed about 600 tasks of the Iranian intelligence structure. The defendants allegedly received hundreds of thousands of dollars for their activities, including in cryptocurrency.
The defendants were arrested in September. Prior to their arrest, some of them continued to cooperate with Iran amid the military operation in the Gaza Strip and the escalating conflict with the pro-Iranian Shiite group Hezbollah in northern Lebanon.
The prosecutor's office emphasizes that this is one of the most serious cases investigated in recent years.
Recall
Israeli forces carried out strikes on financial institutions in Beirut linked to Hezbollah. The attacks also hit the airport area, but it continues to operate normally.