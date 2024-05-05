Israel closes key border crossing with Gaza Strip after Palestinian shelling

After a rocket attack from the Palestinian territory, Israel closed the most important crossing point for the supply of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip. This was reported by Spiegel , UNN reports.

Details

Following rocket fire from Palestinian territory, Israel has closed the most important crossing point for aid to the Gaza Strip. The Israeli army said that ten shells were fired from an area near the city of Rafah in the direction of the Kerem Shalom crossing - the publication writes.

It is noted that the checkpoint for trucks carrying humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip is currently closed.

Recall

In a few days, Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas may conclude a ceasefire agreement.