Irish police fear attacks during European summits in Dublin

Irish police assess the threat of an attack during two international summits in Dublin on November 12–13 as substantial. The main risks include drone incursions and sabotage. Rapporteur reports this, writes UNN.

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More than 50 world leaders will take part in the summit of the European Political Community (EPC), which will be held on November 12 at the Dublin Convention Centre.

The following day, 27 heads of state and government of EU countries, as well as representatives of the European Parliament, will gather at the same venue to participate in an informal meeting.

According to the threat assessment, the risk level was classified as "significant".

The main security concerns associated with these events are drone incursions and sabotage.

Sabotage can take various forms, including state-sponsored cyberattacks, so it is an important part of the public-order plan. This will likely be an even larger security operation than during Trump's visit last month, and numerous armed units will be on duty - a source said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to attend the summit in Dublin on November 12. If he is unable to come, senior Ukrainian government officials may attend in his place.

Ireland, which holds the EU presidency, wants all negotiating clusters for Ukraine to be opened this year - media