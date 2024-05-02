Irish government discusses cutting benefits for Ukrainian refugees - media

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 93335 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109626 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152362 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156187 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252255 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174570 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165762 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148395 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226896 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113085 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 40460 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 74910 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 43030 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 35739 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 68346 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252256 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226897 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212863 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238565 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225279 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 93342 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 68346 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 74910 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113313 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114193 views
Irish government discusses cutting benefits for Ukrainian refugees - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26517 views

The Irish government is considering further cuts in payments to Ukrainian refugees amid tensions within the coalition over the issue.

Irish ministers will consider further cuts in payments to Ukrainian refugees and will meet to discuss the government's communication plan after one of the tent cities for asylum seekers was liquidated on Wednesday. UNN reports with reference to The Irish Times.

Details

Today, Ireland is hosting a meeting of the government's Migration Committee, where ministers will discuss the government's communication strategy on immigration and receive an update on deportations carried out this year.

In recent weeks, government officials have continued to consider the level of financial support offered to Ukrainian refugees.

Government sources are quoted as saying that this issue is being discussed within the coalition. It is believed that it could create tensions within the government, as sources in the Green Party have expressed reservations about any plans to further reduce support for Ukrainian refugees. It is understood that the Green Party is skeptical of further benefit cuts given the growing number of Ukrainians leaving Ireland to return home.

In addition to being limited to 90 days, newcomers from Ukraine are entitled to a reduced weekly allowance of €38.80 per adult and €29.80 per child for daily expenses while staying in designated accommodation centers.

New rules for Ukrainian refugees come into force in Ireland14.03.24, 11:58 • 82499 views

The source said further cuts could be discussed within weeks. Another source confirmed that the level of assistance provided to Ukrainian refugees will be part of a broader discussion.

This comes after asylum seekers were moved from the Mount Street camp yesterday to Citywest and a tent city in Crooksling, southwest of Dublin. In a statement yesterday, the government said that on Wednesday, state authorities "contacted everyone who was present on Mount Street and offered them accommodation. Around 290 people have been accommodated so far.

Poland has extended temporary protection for Ukrainian refugees, but not all will receive payments: what has changed01.05.24, 04:41 • 31429 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

SocietyOur people abroad
irelandIreland
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising