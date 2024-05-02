Irish government discusses cutting benefits for Ukrainian refugees - media

Irish ministers will consider further cuts in payments to Ukrainian refugees and will meet to discuss the government's communication plan after one of the tent cities for asylum seekers was liquidated on Wednesday. UNN reports with reference to The Irish Times.

Today, Ireland is hosting a meeting of the government's Migration Committee, where ministers will discuss the government's communication strategy on immigration and receive an update on deportations carried out this year.

In recent weeks, government officials have continued to consider the level of financial support offered to Ukrainian refugees.

Government sources are quoted as saying that this issue is being discussed within the coalition. It is believed that it could create tensions within the government, as sources in the Green Party have expressed reservations about any plans to further reduce support for Ukrainian refugees. It is understood that the Green Party is skeptical of further benefit cuts given the growing number of Ukrainians leaving Ireland to return home.

In addition to being limited to 90 days, newcomers from Ukraine are entitled to a reduced weekly allowance of €38.80 per adult and €29.80 per child for daily expenses while staying in designated accommodation centers.

The source said further cuts could be discussed within weeks. Another source confirmed that the level of assistance provided to Ukrainian refugees will be part of a broader discussion.

This comes after asylum seekers were moved from the Mount Street camp yesterday to Citywest and a tent city in Crooksling, southwest of Dublin. In a statement yesterday, the government said that on Wednesday, state authorities "contacted everyone who was present on Mount Street and offered them accommodation. Around 290 people have been accommodated so far.

