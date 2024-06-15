Iraq agrees that the Peace Summit is the first step towards a just peace based on the UN Charter - Kuleba

$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 12620 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 128070 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 130279 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 144608 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 202797 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 241262 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 149080 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 370344 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182772 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149866 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 87359 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 123258 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 110197 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 24753 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 44707 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
April 4, 06:27 AM • 128143 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 111702 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 130330 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 124664 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 144653 views
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 9516 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 11154 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 15396 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 16735 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 25761 views
Iraq agrees that the Peace Summit is the first step towards a just peace based on the UN Charter - Kuleba

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23140 views

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba met with his Iraqi counterpart Fouad Hussein in Switzerland, where the two sides agreed that the Peace Summit is the first step toward achieving a just peace in Ukraine based on the principles of the UN Charter.

Iraq agrees that the Peace Summit is the first step towards a just peace based on the UN Charter - Kuleba

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba met with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein in Switzerland. The parties agree that the Peace Summit is the first step towards achieving a just peace in Ukraine based on the principles of the UN Charter, the minister said on Saturday in X, reports UNN.

In Switzerland, I met with my Iraqi counterpart (Iraqi Foreign Minister - ed.) Hussein and thanked Iraq for its principled position and participation in the Global Peace Summit. We both agree that this summit is the first step towards achieving a just peace in Ukraine based on the principles of the UN Charter

- Kuleba wrote.

The parties also discussed ways to deepen relations between Ukraine and Iraq, in particular in political dialogue, economic cooperation and interparliamentary dialogue.

101 countries and international organizations have registered for the first inaugural Peace Summit.

The Peace Summit is taking place in Burgenstock, Switzerland, on June 15-16. The aim of the meeting of heads of state and government is to develop a common understanding of the path to a just and lasting peace in Ukraine. This should become the basis for the peace process.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

PoliticsNews of the World
Switzerland
Iraq
Ukraine
Dmytro Kuleba
