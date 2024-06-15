Iraq agrees that the Peace Summit is the first step towards a just peace based on the UN Charter - Kuleba

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba met with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein in Switzerland. The parties agree that the Peace Summit is the first step towards achieving a just peace in Ukraine based on the principles of the UN Charter, the minister said on Saturday in X, reports UNN.

In Switzerland, I met with my Iraqi counterpart (Iraqi Foreign Minister - ed.) Hussein and thanked Iraq for its principled position and participation in the Global Peace Summit. We both agree that this summit is the first step towards achieving a just peace in Ukraine based on the principles of the UN Charter - Kuleba wrote.

The parties also discussed ways to deepen relations between Ukraine and Iraq, in particular in political dialogue, economic cooperation and interparliamentary dialogue.

101 countries and international organizations have registered for the first inaugural Peace Summit.

The Peace Summit is taking place in Burgenstock, Switzerland, on June 15-16. The aim of the meeting of heads of state and government is to develop a common understanding of the path to a just and lasting peace in Ukraine. This should become the basis for the peace process.