Iranian MP confirms missile deliveries to Russia, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman denies it

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 117598 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 120121 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 195769 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 152180 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 152114 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142605 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 196996 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112389 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 185860 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105062 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 85195 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 61180 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 39303 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 68494 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 45583 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 195762 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 196994 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 185856 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 212704 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 200889 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 2073 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 149223 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148514 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152635 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143582 views
Actual
Iranian MP confirms missile deliveries to Russia, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman denies it

Iranian MP confirms missile deliveries to Russia, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman denies it

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28464 views

A member of Iran's parliament confirms the supply of ballistic missiles to Russia in exchange for food. The Iranian Foreign Ministry denies these claims, calling them “baseless” and insisting on neutrality in the conflict.

Iranian MP Ahmad Bakhshayesh Ardestani confirmed media reports that Tehran had supplied ballistic missiles to Russia. At the same time, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Qanaani denied this.

This was reported by UNN with reference to Iran International.

Ahmad Bahshayesh Ardestani, a member of the parliamentary committee on national security and foreign policy, acknowledged Iran's military assistance to Russia less than 24 hours after Iran's mission to the UN denied The Wall Street Journal's report that long-range ballistic missiles were delivered to Russia.

We have to barter to meet our needs, including imports of soybeans and wheat. Part of the barter involves sending missiles, and another part involves sending military drones to Russia

- Ardestani said in an interview with Didban Iran on Saturday.

Strike on ammunition depot in Voronezh region destroys missiles requested by Moscow from DPRK - NSDC CCD07.09.24, 14:42 • 76611 views

When asked whether sending ballistic missiles to Russia could lead to further sanctions against Iran, the lawmaker replied:

It cannot be worse than it is. We give missiles to Hezbollah, Hamas and Hashd al-Shaabi, so why not to Russia? We sell weapons and get dollars. We circumvent sanctions through our partnership with Russia. We import soybeans, corn and other goods from Russia. Europeans sell weapons to Ukraine. NATO has gone into Ukraine, so why shouldn't we support our ally in sending missiles and drones to Russia?

- said Ardestani.

At the same time, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Qanaani told IRNA that accusations of Iranian ballistic missiles being transferred to Russia are allegedly “baseless” and are repeated by some Western states, in his opinion, for political purposes.

As has been repeatedly emphasized, the Islamic Republic of Iran, while opposing the war, supports a political solution to resolve the differences between Russia and Ukraine to end the conflict. Iran has never been a part of the conflict and its continuation

- he said cynically.

Context

According to The Wall Street Journal, Iran has transferred short-range ballistic missiles to Russia , but the number and date of the transfer are not known. According to the Institute for the Study of War, Iran agreed to the exchange in exchange for Su-35 fighter jets.

Foreign Ministry reacts to Iran's possible transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia: warns Tehran of devastating consequences for relations07.09.24, 12:25 • 31538 views

In February 2024, Reuters reported that Iran had supplied Russia with about 400 surface-to-surface ballistic missiles. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarNews of the World

Contact us about advertising