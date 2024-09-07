ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Foreign Ministry reacts to Iran's possible transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia: warns Tehran of devastating consequences for relations

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31538 views

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has expressed deep concern over Iran's possible transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia. Ukraine calls on Iran to refrain from such steps and warns of devastating consequences for bilateral relations.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has expressed deep concern over Iran's possible transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia. Ukraine calls on Iran to refrain from transferring any types of weapons and military equipment to Russia and warns of possible devastating consequences for bilateral relations, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said, UNN reports.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine is deeply concerned about the reports in the international media regarding the possible transfer of ballistic missiles by Iran to the Russian Federation. We once again call on the leadership of the Islamic Republic of Iran to refrain from transferring any weapons and military equipment to Russia, which is an aggressor state under the UN Charter and international law

- the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

For more than two years now, Ukraine and Ukrainians have been suffering daily from Russian terrorist shelling with all kinds of deadly weapons, including Iranian-made drones, the statement said.

"The deepening of military-technical cooperation between Russia and Iran poses serious security threats not only to Ukraine, but also to the whole of Europe, the Middle East and the world," the Foreign Ministry said, calling on the international community to increase pressure on Tehran and Moscow to protect international peace and security.

Iran must completely and finally stop providing weapons to Russia in order to prove by actions, not words, the sincerity of its political leadership's statements about its non-involvement in fueling the Russian military killing machine. We warn the official Tehran that if the fact of Iran's transfer of ballistic missiles to the Russian Federation is confirmed, it will have devastating consequences for Ukrainian-Iranian bilateral relations

- the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Iran could transfer ballistic missiles to Russia in exchange for military benefit, including Su-35 - ISW07.09.24, 09:59 • 33243 views

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics

