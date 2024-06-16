Iran urges G7 to abandon "destructive policies" on nuclear program

Iran has called on the Group of Seven countries to abandon the "destructive policies of the past" in response to their statement on the nuclear program. Reuters reports UNN.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Qanaani called on the Group of Seven (G7) to distance itself from the "destructive policies of the past." This was in response to a G7 statement condemning the recent escalation of Iran's nuclear program.

Recently, the G7 warned Iran about continuing its nuclear enrichment program, emphasizing its readiness to take new measures if Tehran transfers ballistic missiles to Russia.