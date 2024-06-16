Iran urges G7 to abandon "destructive policies" on nuclear program

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 12635 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 128143 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 130330 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 144653 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 202820 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 241279 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 149093 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370346 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182773 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149866 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 87359 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 123258 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 110197 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 24753 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 44707 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 128114 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 111676 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 130303 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 124639 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 144629 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 9512 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 11152 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 15394 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 16734 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 25747 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Iran urges G7 to abandon "destructive policies" on nuclear program

Kyiv • UNN

 • 98859 views

Iran called on the G7 countries to abandon the "destructive policies of the past" regarding its nuclear program in response to the G7's condemnation of its recent nuclear enrichment program.

Iran urges G7 to abandon "destructive policies" on nuclear program

Iran has called on the Group of Seven countries to abandon the "destructive policies of the past" in response to their statement on the nuclear program. Reuters reports UNN.

Details

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Qanaani called on the Group of Seven (G7) to distance itself from the "destructive policies of the past." This was in response to a G7 statement condemning the recent escalation of Iran's nuclear program.

Recall

Recently, the G7 warned Iran about continuing its nuclear enrichment program, emphasizing its readiness to take new measures if Tehran transfers ballistic missiles to Russia.

12.06.23, 17:39 • 1118613 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

PoliticsNews of the World
Reuters
Tehran
Iran
Brent
$65.05
Bitcoin
$82,700.10
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.10
Золото
$3,133.80
Ethereum
$1,783.91