Iran urges G7 to abandon "destructive policies" on nuclear program
Kyiv • UNN
Iran called on the G7 countries to abandon the "destructive policies of the past" regarding its nuclear program in response to the G7's condemnation of its recent nuclear enrichment program.
Details
Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Qanaani called on the Group of Seven (G7) to distance itself from the "destructive policies of the past." This was in response to a G7 statement condemning the recent escalation of Iran's nuclear program.
Recall
Recently, the G7 warned Iran about continuing its nuclear enrichment program, emphasizing its readiness to take new measures if Tehran transfers ballistic missiles to Russia.