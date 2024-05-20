Iran appoints new acting foreign minister after death of foreign minister

On Monday, the Iranian Cabinet of Ministers appointed Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Qani as acting foreign minister. This was stated by Iranian government spokesman Ali Bahadori Jahromi, IRNA reports, UNN reports.

Bagheri Qani will take over from former Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, who died in a plane crash the day before along with President Ebrahim Raisi.

It is noted that according to the constitution , the vice president will serve as interim president in consultation with the Supreme Leader.

In addition, the spokesperson for the Guardian Council of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Hadi Tahan-Nazif, explained that with the approval of the supreme leader, the council, which consists of the head of the Iranian judiciary, the speaker of parliament and the vice president, will take measures to hold presidential elections within 50 days.

Iran's Vice President Mohsen Mansouri confirmedthat the Iranian president was killed. The Iranian Foreign Minister and other people on board the helicopter were also killed.

