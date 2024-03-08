Investigators show Chuhuiv after missile attack: hotel, residential buildings and shops destroyed
Kyiv • UNN
Russian missile attack on Chuhuiv, Kharkiv region, damaged a hotel, residential buildings, shops, cars, and a main water supply system, leaving the entire city without water supply and causing casualties, including a 3-year-old girl.
The chief investigator of the Kharkiv region, Serhiy Bolvinov, showed what Chuhuiv looks like after the rocket attack . His photo was published by UNN.
This is what the center of Chuhuiv looks like now. ... The enemy hit the road near the bus station with a rocket. A hotel, a nine-story residential building, about ten shops and fourteen cars were damaged.
On the night of March 8, during a missile attack on Chuhuiv, Kharkiv region, Russians hit the main water supply system that supplies water to the entire city.
According to the Office of the Prosecutor General , seven people were injured , including a 3-year-old girl.