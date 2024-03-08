Investigators show Chuhuiv after missile attack: hotel, residential buildings and shops destroyed

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 14670 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 45007 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 37458 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 199525 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 181783 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 173671 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 219631 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248900 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154715 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371534 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.4m/s
33%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 162906 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 57477 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 76019 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 38473 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 30567 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 9276 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 45007 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 199525 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 163018 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 181783 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 8934 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 18826 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 19519 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 30642 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 38551 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Investigators show Chuhuiv after missile attack: hotel, residential buildings and shops destroyed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 97882 views

Russian missile attack on Chuhuiv, Kharkiv region, damaged a hotel, residential buildings, shops, cars, and a main water supply system, leaving the entire city without water supply and causing casualties, including a 3-year-old girl.

Investigators show Chuhuiv after missile attack: hotel, residential buildings and shops destroyed

The chief investigator of the Kharkiv region, Serhiy Bolvinov, showed what Chuhuiv looks like after the rocket attack . His photo was published  by UNN

This is what the center of Chuhuiv looks like now.  ... The enemy hit the road near the bus station with a rocket. A hotel, a nine-story residential building, about ten shops and fourteen cars were damaged.

Optional

On the night of March 8, during a missile attack on Chuhuiv, Kharkiv region, Russians hit  the main water supply system that supplies water to the entire city.

According to the Office of the Prosecutor General , seven people were injured , including a 3-year-old girl.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

WarCrimes and emergencies
Balakliia
Chuhuiv
Kharkiv
Brent
$65.07
Bitcoin
$83,379.10
S&P 500
$5,249.71
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,080.65
Ethereum
$1,802.90