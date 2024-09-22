Investigation launched into Russian attack on Kharkiv: the attack was caused by a FAB-250 bomb

A criminal investigation has been opened into the attack by Russian troops on a residential building in Kharkiv with a guided aerial bomb, which injured 21 people, including children, UNN reports, citing the Office of the Prosecutor General.

The pre-trial investigation is conducted within the framework of criminal proceedings initiated under Part 1 Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - violation of the laws and customs of war. Procedural supervision is carried out by the Shevchenkivskyi District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv.

"According to the investigation, on September 21 at about 23:00, the Russian armed forces conducted another air strike on Kharkiv. The bomb exploded a few meters from the entrance to a 16-storey building in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the city. Three minors were among the victims: An 8-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy and girl. Neighboring apartment buildings and more than 25 cars were also damaged.

According to preliminary data, the strike was caused by a FAB-250 bomb with an UMPK module. Prosecutors and police investigators are actively working to document this war crime committed by the Russian military," the statement said.

Recall

Eight people were hospitalized as a result of the strike on Kharkiv in the evening of September 21. A 39-year-old woman is in serious condition.