Investigation launched into Russian attack on Kharkiv: the attack was caused by a FAB-250 bomb

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Popular news
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM
Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

February 28, 08:14 PM
The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM
Investigation launched into Russian attack on Kharkiv: the attack was caused by a FAB-250 bomb

Investigation launched into Russian attack on Kharkiv: the attack was caused by a FAB-250 bomb

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 41649 views

Criminal proceedings have been opened for violation of the laws of war.

A criminal investigation has been opened into the attack by Russian troops on a residential building in Kharkiv with a guided aerial bomb, which injured 21 people, including children, UNN  reports, citing the Office of the Prosecutor General.

The pre-trial investigation is conducted within the framework of criminal proceedings initiated under Part 1 Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - violation of the laws and customs of war. Procedural supervision is carried out by the Shevchenkivskyi District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv.

"According to the investigation, on September 21 at about 23:00, the Russian armed forces conducted another air strike on Kharkiv. The bomb exploded a few meters from the entrance to a 16-storey building in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the city. Three minors were among the victims: An 8-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy and girl. Neighboring apartment buildings and more than 25 cars were also damaged.

According to preliminary data, the strike was caused by a FAB-250 bomb with an UMPK module. Prosecutors and police investigators are actively working to document this war crime committed by the Russian military," the statement said.

Recall

Eight people were hospitalized as a result of the strike on Kharkiv in the evening of September 21. A 39-year-old woman is in serious condition.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

WarCrimes and emergencies
prosecutor-general-of-ukraineProsecutor General of Ukraine
fab-250FAB-250
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising