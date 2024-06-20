$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 12573 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Invaders shelled Chernihiv region with mortars and barrel artillery: there is a wounded man

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23316 views

A man was wounded as a result of Russian shelling in the Chernihiv region, where 28 explosions were recorded as a result of mortar, artillery and unmanned attacks on two settlements.

Invaders shelled Chernihiv region with mortars and barrel artillery: there is a wounded man

During the day, Russian troops launched mortar attacks, barrel artillery and dropped explosive devices on the border of the Chernihiv region. 28 explosions were recorded. This is reported by the northern border. State border service, writes UNN.

the Russian occupation army continues to use its own tactics of terror and conducts attacks on numerous civilian targets of our state,

- the message says.

Details

  • Novgorod-Seversk community: 12 explosions (parishes, probably from a 120 mm mortar) in the direction of Krasny Khutor and Gremyach localities.
  • Semenovskaya hromada: 16 explosions (probably from a 120 mm mortar, barrel artillery and UAVs) in the direction of Medvedevka, Karpovichi and Kostobobrov.

As a result of the shelling, a man born in 1968 was injured, and an ambulance was taken to the hospital with shrapnel wounds to both legs. The wounded man's condition is stable.

Information about those killed as a result of shelling among the local population has not been recorded.

Recall

Since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine, Russian troops have lost approximately 530,920 personnel and 7,987 tanks.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar
Ukraine
Chernihiv
Unmanned aerial vehicle
