Invaders massively attack Zaporizhzhia: at least 5 wounded
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops launched a massive attack on Zaporizhzhia, hitting a residential area. Preliminary reports of five wounded, fires and a partially destroyed apartment building.
Russian troops are massively attacking Zaporizhzhia, resulting in the destruction of an apartment building, fires, and at least 5 wounded. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.
Russians are massively attacking Zaporizhzhia. They hit a residential area. Preliminary, five people were wounded. All details are being clarified,
According to the head of Zaporizhzhya RMA, several fires broke out. An apartment building was partially destroyed.
Recall
On September 26 , seven people, including a 14-year-old boy, were wounded in the night shelling of Zaporizhzhia. Enemy troops struck a residential area and an industrial enterprise, causing significant damage to private homes.