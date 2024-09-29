Invaders massively attack Zaporizhzhia: at least 5 wounded

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 73217 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 104262 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 168246 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 138517 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143520 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139189 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182745 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112089 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 173239 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104760 views

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 100734 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 110428 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 112555 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 52237 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 58856 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 168252 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 182747 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 173241 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 200614 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 189517 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 142146 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142174 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146865 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138275 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155139 views
Invaders massively attack Zaporizhzhia: at least 5 wounded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 53306 views

Russian troops launched a massive attack on Zaporizhzhia, hitting a residential area. Preliminary reports of five wounded, fires and a partially destroyed apartment building.

Russian troops are massively attacking Zaporizhzhia, resulting in the destruction of an apartment building, fires, and at least 5 wounded. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

Russians are massively attacking Zaporizhzhia. They hit a residential area. Preliminary, five people were wounded. All details are being clarified,

- the statement said.

According to the head of Zaporizhzhya RMA, several fires broke out. An apartment building was partially destroyed.

Recall

On September 26 , seven people, including a 14-year-old boy, were wounded in the night shelling of Zaporizhzhia. Enemy troops struck a residential area and an industrial enterprise, causing significant damage to private homes.

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar
ivan-fedorov-politykIvan Fedorov
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia

