Invaders massively attack Zaporizhzhia: at least 5 wounded

Russian troops are massively attacking Zaporizhzhia, resulting in the destruction of an apartment building, fires, and at least 5 wounded. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

Russians are massively attacking Zaporizhzhia. They hit a residential area. Preliminary, five people were wounded. All details are being clarified, - the statement said.

According to the head of Zaporizhzhya RMA, several fires broke out. An apartment building was partially destroyed.

Recall

On September 26 , seven people, including a 14-year-old boy, were wounded in the night shelling of Zaporizhzhia. Enemy troops struck a residential area and an industrial enterprise, causing significant damage to private homes.