Invaders dropped 4 cabs on Tsvetkovoye in Zaporizhia region, there are wounded-Fedorov

the Russians hit Tsvetkovoye with four Kabami in Zaporizhia region. As a result of the impact, several houses and adjacent structures were destroyed, three people were injured.

This was reported by the chairman of the Zaporozhye regional military administration Ivan Fedorov, reports UNN.

Details

"Four Russian Kabas destroyed several houses and adjacent structures. Three residents received shrapnel wounds. Doctors are helping them, " Fedorov said.

recall

The number of victims as a result of enemy strikesin Kharkiv has increased to 6. in addition, there may be people under the rubble of one of the private houses.