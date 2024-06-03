Invaders continue to use the Azov ports of Ukraine to export loot - Pletenchuk

Russians continue to use ports in the Sea of Azov to export loot to Ukraine. In particular, the invaders steal Ukrainian grain and metal. This was stated during a briefing by the speaker of the Southern Defense Forces Dmitry Pletenchuk, reports UNN.

There, they continue to use the Azov ports of Ukraine to export loot. Oddly enough, they still find something to take out of there. (...). As you can see, the Sea of Azov is actually now an internal sea due to the fact that they occupied the entire coast. And so they use it to their advantage as they see fit. Their main goal is to export our grain and metal and use this water area to their advantage, Pletenchuk said.

In Black, the situation remains stable, and there are no enemy ships there. However, this morning one diesel-electric submarine Varshavyanka, which is a cruise missile carrier, was seen at sea. However, it was "empty".