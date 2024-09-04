International Fund for Ukraine reaches £1 billion in support

The UK-led International Fund for Ukraine has reached more than £1 billion. This is reported by the British Ministry of Defense, UNN reports.

Details

US Secretary of Defense John Healey meets with Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov in London to discuss urgent measures to accelerate UK military support for Ukraine.

The meeting took place against the backdrop of a remarkable moment of international support for Ukraine, when 9 countries, including the UK, announced more than £1 billion in funding under the International Fund for Ukraine (IFU).

The UK-led International Fund for Ukraine has 9 donor countries. They include Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Iceland, the Netherlands, Lithuania, Australia and New Zealand.

During the meeting, the ministers discussed the signing of a £300 million contract to supply artillery shells to Ukraine, the largest package of IFU support ever. Healey emphasized the importance of accelerating the delivery of military aid to support Ukraine's defense efforts in the face of the Russian invasion.

The US Secretary of Defense also confirmed that new supplies of artillery shells will begin in the coming months, which will significantly strengthen Ukraine's military resources.

