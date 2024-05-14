ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Six fraudsters were extradited to the Czech Republic for a scheme worth UAH 5.5 million: money was transferred to cryptocurrency and cash to buy luxury cars and real estate

Six fraudsters were extradited to the Czech Republic for a scheme worth UAH 5.5 million: money was transferred to cryptocurrency and cash to buy luxury cars and real estate

Kyiv  •  UNN

The police extradited to the Czech Republic six fraudsters who defrauded their compatriots of UAH 5.5 million from a call center in Ukraine, posing as bank employees and luring victims into remote access or bank details, converting the money into cryptocurrency or cash to buy luxury goods.

Police extradited to the Czech Republic six fraudsters who defrauded their compatriots of UAH 5.5 million from a call center in Ukraine and transferred the money into cryptocurrency or cash to buy luxury cars and real estate, the National Police reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

According to the police, all of them were put on the international wanted list for other frauds as part of a criminal organization. The seventh offender will be extradited in the near future, police said. 

"The termination of the criminal activity of an international criminal organization and the transfer of criminals from their country to foreign colleagues was made possible thanks to The Joint Investigation Team (JIT), an agreement on the establishment of a joint investigation team concluded between Ukrainian and Czech police officers," the statement said.

Case in point

According to the police, it was established that, together with two Ukrainians, the foreign fraudsters called their compatriots in the Czech Republic using virtual telephony with number spoofing. They posed as employees of a state banking supervisory authority and persuaded the victims to provide remote access to their phones or computers. In some cases, they lured out bank card details and even convinced the victims to withdraw cash and hand it over to a fake courier who would allegedly deliver it to a safe place, law enforcement officials said.

"The funds received from the illegal activity were converted into cryptocurrency or cashed out to buy luxury cars and real estate, which were registered in the names of friends and relatives. In this way, the fraudsters defrauded at least sixteen Czech citizens of UAH 5.5 million," the police said.

More than a hundred Ukrainian and Czech police officers were involved in the investigation. The fraudsters were detained in late April in Odesa, and on May 10, National Police investigators under the escort of the National Guard handed them over to Czech law enforcement agencies at the Krakivets international checkpoint in Lviv Oblast. According to Czech proceedings, these fraudsters caused Czech citizens losses of CZK 30 million, law enforcement officials said.

According to the police, this is the third successful investigation to shut down fraudulent call centers involving Czech citizens.

