International Court of Justice to assess Israel's actions in the Palestinian territories

On Monday, February 19, the International Court of Justice will begin hearings on the legal consequences of Israel's actions in the Palestinian territories since 1967. Representatives of 52 states are expected to speak at the trial. This was reported by DW, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the UN General Assembly requested an assessment of the legal consequences "arising from Israel's policies and practices in the occupied Palestinian territory" back in December 2022. In particular, it refers to "Israel's ongoing violation of the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination," AFP quotes excerpts from the UN General Assembly's request.

The opinion of the International Court of Justice is advisory and not binding. The trial will take place against the backdrop of growing international pressure on Israel over its military operation in the Gaza Strip in response to the Hamas attack.

Recall

