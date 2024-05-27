Internal Security Department of the National Police closes more than 20 driving schools due to corruption schemes

The DVB exposed a driving school instructor in Sumy region who organized a corruption scheme to help students pass their driving tests for a monetary reward. Over the past 4 months, the DVB has revoked the accreditation of more than 20 driving schools due to similar violations.

Writes UNN with a reference to the Department of Internal Security of the National Police.

In Sumy region, the Internal Security of the National Police exposed a driving school employee for falsifying driving exams. Officers of the Sumy Department of Internal Security found that the driving school teacher offered cadets help in passing a practical exam at a territorial service center, promising to help them get a positive grade through his acquaintances at the TSC for money.

The man was notified of suspicion of abuse of influence and could face up to 5 years in prison.

Over the past four months, more than 20 driving schools have been stripped of their accreditation due to illegal transactions with driver's licenses - said the Internal Security Department of the National Police.

