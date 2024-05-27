Internal Security Department of the National Police closes more than 20 driving schools due to corruption schemes
Kyiv • UNN
Over the past 4 months, the State Automobile Inspectorate has revoked the accreditation of more than 20 driving schools due to corruption schemes involving falsification of driving exams.
The DVB exposed a driving school instructor in Sumy region who organized a corruption scheme to help students pass their driving tests for a monetary reward. Over the past 4 months, the DVB has revoked the accreditation of more than 20 driving schools due to similar violations.
Writes UNN with a reference to the Department of Internal Security of the National Police.
In Sumy region, the Internal Security of the National Police exposed a driving school employee for falsifying driving exams. Officers of the Sumy Department of Internal Security found that the driving school teacher offered cadets help in passing a practical exam at a territorial service center, promising to help them get a positive grade through his acquaintances at the TSC for money.
The man was notified of suspicion of abuse of influence and could face up to 5 years in prison.
Over the past four months, more than 20 driving schools have been stripped of their accreditation due to illegal transactions with driver's licenses
Recall
The fire engulfed about 30 cars, 10 motorcycles, and 1 bus at the impound lot on Kanalna Street in the capital before being extinguished by rescuers.