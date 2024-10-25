Intel could have bought Nvidia for $20 billion in 2005: why the deal fell through

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Intel could have bought Nvidia for $20 billion in 2005: why the deal fell through

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12569 views

Former Intel CEO Paul Otellini tried to buy Nvidia for $20 billion, but the board of directors rejected the deal. In 20 years, Nvidia has become 30 times more expensive than Intel.

Intel could have bought Nvidia for $20 billion in 2005: why the deal fell through

Former Intel CEO Paul Otellini wanted to buy chipmaker Nvidia in 2005, when the company was known only for producing chips for computer graphics and it had potential for data centers. This was reported by The New York Times with reference to sources, UNN writes.

Details

In 2005, Intel CEO Paul Otellini tried to make a deal to buy Nvidia. Intel's top managers believed that over time, the chipmaker's technology could be useful for data processing.

It was expected that $20 billion would be spent on the purchase of Nvidia. However, Otellini failed to convince Intel's board of directors of the importance of the deal.

According to the publication's sources, Intel's board of directors resisted the deal for several reasons. First, it would have been the most expensive acquisition in Intel's history; second, historically, Intel has not been very good at acquiring other companies.

Instead of buying Nvidia, Intel decided to focus on creating its own GPU: the Larrabee project was launched, led by current Intel CEO Patrick Helsinger. A few years later, the project was closed, as it failed to create a decent GPU.

Almost 20 years later, it turned out that Otellini was right: Nvidia technologies were indeed suitable for working with artificial intelligence. Nowadays, Nvidia's capitalization is about 30 times higher than Intel's.

Recall

Nvidia plans to report impressive financial results from AI chip sales in the second quarter of 2024. The company expects significant revenue growth from its next-generation Blackwell GPUs in the coming quarters.

NVIDIA announces a series of updates, including generative AI models30.07.24, 11:12 • 15736 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

Technologies
