The influencer and creator of the popular game Stick Run died after an incident during a live broadcast

Manuel Otto

Manuel Otto — a German influencer who created a popular game when he was only 14 years old — died after an incident during a livestream, UNN reports, citing TMZ.

A representative of the Stick Run game, which Manuel created, issued a statement. It mentions a video recording and says that Manuel "appears to have died by suicide."

The project’s representatives asked that the privacy of everyone involved be respected during this difficult time and also urged internet users not to spread unverified rumors.

Robert Kennedy's granddaughter died at the age of 42 — what is known about her and her life

It is currently not known for certain exactly where Manuel died. At the same time, according to reports, the case resembles an incident that allegedly occurred in Bavaria, where a person died in a fire.

Numerous fans of Manuel are expressing their condolences online. He was only 30 years old.

Model Sahara Ray, who had an affair with Justin Bieber, has died at the age of 34