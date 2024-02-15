Infliction of UAH 716 million in damages to Ukrenergo: the court remanded the director of United Energy LLC Korotkevych-Leshchenko in custody

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 66168 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 117088 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 122159 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 164188 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 164957 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 267099 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176774 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166822 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148598 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237313 views

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 64015 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 99851 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 61263 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 32471 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 42616 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 267099 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237313 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 222660 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248120 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234308 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 117088 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100191 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100640 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117160 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117812 views
Infliction of UAH 716 million in damages to Ukrenergo: the court remanded the director of United Energy LLC Korotkevych-Leshchenko in custody

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 117842 views

The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court has remanded in custody Andriy Korotkevych-Leshchenko, director of United Energy LLC, on suspicion of causing UAH 716 million in losses to Ukrenergo through an illegal electricity sales scheme.

The Appellate Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court overturned the decision of the investigating judge to impose UAH 30 million bail on the director of United Energy LLC, Andriy Korotkevych-Leshchenko, who is suspected of causing damage to Ukrenergo, and sent him to custody with an alternative of UAH 100 million bail. This was reported by the SAPO, UNN reports.

On February 15, 2024, the HACC Appeals Chamber upheld the position of the SAPO prosecutor and overturned the decision of the investigating judge to apply UAH 30 million bail to the director of a private company, a participant in a criminal scheme to seize electricity from NPC Ukrenergo and legalize the proceeds from its sale.

- the statement said.

Details 

As UNN has learned from its own sources, this is the director of United Energy LLC, Andriy Korotkevych-Leshchenko.

It is noted that a preventive measure in the form of detention was imposed on Korotkevych-Leshchenko with an alternative of UAH 100 million bail, and if bail is granted, the suspect will be subject to all procedural obligations stated in the SAPO prosecutor's motion.

Image

Addendum Addendum

On February 2, the court released Korotkevych-Leshchenko on bail of UAH 30.280 million.

Recall

On January 11, four people, including the chairman of the board of Alliance Bank and a former director of Ukrenergo, were charged with embezzling UAH 716 million from NPC Ukrenergo through an illegal electricity sales scheme.

On February 6, the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court upheld the arrest in absentia of Mykhailo Kiperman, who is suspected of organizing a criminal scheme that caused Ukrenergo UAH 716 million in losses. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyCrimes and emergencies
high-anti-corruption-court-of-ukraineHigh Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine
ukrenerhoUkrenergo

