Infliction of UAH 716 million in damages to Ukrenergo: the court remanded the director of United Energy LLC Korotkevych-Leshchenko in custody

The Appellate Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court overturned the decision of the investigating judge to impose UAH 30 million bail on the director of United Energy LLC, Andriy Korotkevych-Leshchenko, who is suspected of causing damage to Ukrenergo, and sent him to custody with an alternative of UAH 100 million bail. This was reported by the SAPO, UNN reports.

On February 15, 2024, the HACC Appeals Chamber upheld the position of the SAPO prosecutor and overturned the decision of the investigating judge to apply UAH 30 million bail to the director of a private company, a participant in a criminal scheme to seize electricity from NPC Ukrenergo and legalize the proceeds from its sale. - the statement said.

Details

As UNN has learned from its own sources, this is the director of United Energy LLC, Andriy Korotkevych-Leshchenko.

It is noted that a preventive measure in the form of detention was imposed on Korotkevych-Leshchenko with an alternative of UAH 100 million bail, and if bail is granted, the suspect will be subject to all procedural obligations stated in the SAPO prosecutor's motion.

Addendum Addendum

On February 2, the court released Korotkevych-Leshchenko on bail of UAH 30.280 million.

Recall

On January 11, four people, including the chairman of the board of Alliance Bank and a former director of Ukrenergo, were charged with embezzling UAH 716 million from NPC Ukrenergo through an illegal electricity sales scheme.

On February 6, the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court upheld the arrest in absentia of Mykhailo Kiperman, who is suspected of organizing a criminal scheme that caused Ukrenergo UAH 716 million in losses.