The incumbent President of Bulgaria, Iliana Iotova, is leading in the first round of the presidential election held on October 25. According to an Alpha Research exit poll, she received 35.2% of the vote, while her main rival, Andrey Gyurov, received 32.4%. Bloomberg reports, as cited by UNN.

Details

The poll results indicate that Iotova's lead was significantly smaller than forecast on the eve of the election. Pollsters had expected her to lead by 13–18 percentage points.

Voter turnout was approximately 20%, a record low. The second round of the presidential election is scheduled for November 1.

What policy toward Ukraine does Iotova support?

Iliana Iotova served as vice president under Rumen Radev for nine years; in 2026, he became prime minister of Bulgaria.

Radev has repeatedly criticized the EU's military assistance to Ukraine and called for restoring relations with Russia. Iotova holds a similar position: she avoids directly criticizing the Kremlin and advocates an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine.

Iotova's victory could strengthen Radev's political position, although the Bulgarian president has primarily ceremonial powers, and parliament can override his veto.

The final voting results are to be established by Bulgaria's Central Election Commission.

Bulgaria is electing a president – pro-Russian and pro-Ukrainian candidates are competing for the position