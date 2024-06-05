Increase in generation capacity discussed by the minister of energy and the EBRD management on the eve of winter

Minister of energy of Ukraine Herman Galushchenko discussed with the delegation of the European bank for reconstruction and Development (EBRD) cooperation to strengthen the sustainability of the Ukrainian energy system and increase generation capacity. This was reported in the press service of the Ministry of energy on Wednesday, reports UNN.

Now the situation is quite complicated: significant damage was caused to the shunting generation capacities of heat and hydroelectric power plants, as well as objects of the electricity transmission system. Due to the shortage in the energy system, we are forced to apply restrictions for consumers. But the enemy does not stop attacking, and it is difficult to predict what their consequences will be before the start of winter. Therefore, our key task now is to maximize the capacity of distributed generation by the beginning of winter, the objects of which are a much more complex target for the enemy - said German Galushchenko.

Consequences of enemy attacks: by winter, Ukrainians can spend a significant part of the day without electricity – FT

The minister stressed that work is already underway to install gas turbines, and places for placing gas piston installations have been identified. These projects are implemented with the involvement of international partners. According to the Ministry of Energy, the meeting discussed the possibility of attracting EBRD assistance for these projects.

The head of the Ministry of Energy also informed about the preparation of a regulatory framework to encourage the installation of generating capacities by households and businesses, in particular solar panels that will be able to meet the needs of consumers during the power outage.

A number of solutions are also being prepared for deregulation and simplification of network connection procedures.

Recall

The government decided to simplify the conditions for the construction of generating facilities in order to speed up the process of increasing additional generation. And the NBU is working to eliminate some taxes for the import of energy equipment.

As of today, Ukraine has lost more than 9.2 MW of capacity – Ministry of energy