Increase in generation capacity discussed by the minister of energy and the EBRD management on the eve of winter

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 77926 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 140357 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 145408 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 240000 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172027 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163777 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148013 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 219983 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112958 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 206482 views

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 110886 views
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 38548 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 57119 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 106723 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 57344 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 240000 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 219983 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 206482 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 232549 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 219678 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 11923 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 19048 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 106731 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 110893 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 158585 views
Increase in generation capacity discussed by the minister of energy and the EBRD management on the eve of winter

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16744 views

The energy minister discussed cooperation with the EBRD to strengthen the stability of Ukraine's energy system and increase generating capacity in the run-up to winter amid significant damage caused by enemy attacks.

Minister of energy of Ukraine Herman Galushchenko discussed with the delegation of the European bank for reconstruction and Development (EBRD) cooperation to strengthen the sustainability of the Ukrainian energy system and increase generation capacity. This was reported in the press service of the Ministry of energy on Wednesday, reports UNN.

Now the situation is quite complicated: significant damage was caused to the shunting generation capacities of heat and hydroelectric power plants, as well as objects of the electricity transmission system. Due to the shortage in the energy system, we are forced to apply restrictions for consumers. But the enemy does not stop attacking, and it is difficult to predict what their consequences will be before the start of winter. Therefore, our key task now is to maximize the capacity of distributed generation by the beginning of winter, the objects of which are a much more complex target for the enemy

- said German Galushchenko.

Consequences of enemy attacks: by winter, Ukrainians can spend a significant part of the day without electricity – FT05.06.24, 12:53 • 117917 views

The minister stressed that work is already underway to install gas turbines, and places for placing gas piston installations have been identified. These projects are implemented with the involvement of international partners. According to the Ministry of Energy, the meeting discussed the possibility of attracting EBRD assistance for these projects.

The head of the Ministry of Energy also informed about the preparation of a regulatory framework to encourage the installation of generating capacities by households and businesses, in particular solar panels that will be able to meet the needs of consumers during the power outage.

A number of solutions are also being prepared for deregulation and simplification of network connection procedures.

Recall

The government decided to simplify the conditions for the construction of generating facilities in order to speed up the process of increasing additional generation. And the NBU is working to eliminate some taxes for the import of energy equipment.

As of today, Ukraine has lost more than 9.2 MW of capacity – Ministry of energy05.06.24, 10:01 • 17997 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

EconomyPolitics
ministerstvo-enerhetyky-ukrainaMinistry of Energy of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

