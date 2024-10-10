ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 31702 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 99016 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 161408 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 134822 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141394 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138221 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 179473 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111978 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 170531 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104699 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

"Incomplete and contains shortcomings": anti-corruption experts recommend ARMA to update the Register of Seized Assets

"Incomplete and contains shortcomings": anti-corruption experts recommend ARMA to update the Register of Seized Assets

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 164003 views

Transparency International Ukraine recommends that ARMA update the Register of Seized Assets due to its incompleteness and shortcomings. Experts point to the lack of transparency in the agency's work and inefficient management of seized property.

The Asset Recovery and Management Agency should work on the Unified Register of Seized Property, as it is incomplete and contains numerous shortcomings. This is stated in the report of Transparency International Ukraine on Ukraine's achievements in anti-corruption reform for the period from February 2014 to March 2024.

"At the end of August 2023, the Head of the ARMA informed about the opening of access to the Unified State Register of Property Seized in Criminal Proceedings. Currently, the register is incomplete and contains numerous shortcomings in the quality of the information published, so this needs to be improved

- TI noted.

It is worth noting that opening access to the Unified Register of Seized Assets was one of the requirements for Olena Duma to remain as the head of the ARMA. This was demanded by both anti-corruption experts and MPs.

It is obvious that they opened access to the registry in a hurry and only to prevent Olena Duma from losing her position.

Add

ARMA shall manage the assetsseized in criminal proceedings in order to preserve or increase their economic value. In order to preserve or increase the value of an asset, it must be valued and, by law, entered into the Register of Seized Assets. However, the reality is different, and a good example of this is the story of concealment of the valuation of the Truskavets sanatorium and garbage trucks transferred to ARMA.

In recent years, the ARMA has accumulated a lot of propertythat could not only generate revenue for the state budget, but also be useful during a full-scale war. For example, most of the sanatoriums that have been transferred to ARMA could be used for rehabilitation of wounded soldiers or provide shelter to IDPs.

In addition, the ARMA has a lot of heavy equipment that could be used for the benefit of the state. Excavators and bulldozers could be used to strengthen the defense or restore infrastructure, but in fact they are idle.

Security expert Serhiy Shabovta suggests that ARMA selectively publishes information on the valuation of seized property because it is beneficial to them for corruption reasons. In his opinion, such facts should be addressed by law enforcement.

In general, statements about the non-transparent and ineffective work of the ARMA and its head, Olena Duma, have been made repeatedly. The website of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine even published a petition calling for the dismissal of Olena Duma due to her alleged ties to pro-russian politicians and ineffective management of seized assets.

In addition, all members of the ARMA Public Council have recently resigned. At the meeting, they emphasized the lack of transparency in the work of the ARMA and the fact that the agency creates artificial obstacles to the implementation of public control over its activities. They also stated that the ARMA leadership systematically ignores their appeals and does not involve them in the development of regulations, in violation of the law.

Ihor Chobitko, the former chairman of the Public Council under the ARMA, emphasized in a commentary to UNN that after the self-dissolution of the Public Council, the ARMA was left without external control, and therefore the activities of the ARMA cannot be called transparent.

ARMA is going to change: EU Delegation demands transparency in asset management04.10.24, 15:51 • 188473 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsPublications
ukraineUkraine

