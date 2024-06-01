In Zaporozhye blocked traffic through the Dnieper Hydroelectric Power Station

In Zaporozhye, traffic through the Dnieper hydroelectric power station is temporarily blocked. This was reported by the patrol police of the Zaporozhye region on Saturday, June 1, reports UNN.

Details

Traffic on the Dnipro hydroelectric power station is temporarily blocked. The detour is carried out through the arched bridge of khortytsia island (Sergey Tyulenin St. – sich St. – Taganskaya St.). And also, across New bridges and Khortytsky district the message says

People are asked to take this information into account when planning their route

In turn, the head of the Zaporozhye RMA Ivan Fedorov said that as a result of the night attack in Zaporozhye, more than 20 residential buildings and an energy infrastructure facility were damaged.

At night, the Russians massively attacked Zaporozhye. They hit one of the energy infrastructure facilities. There is destruction. More than 20 residential buildings and social institutions were also damaged. People were not injured told by Ivan Fedorov

Invaders hit Zaporizhia region 546 times