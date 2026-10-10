In Zaporizhzhia, October 11 was declared a day of mourning for those killed in the enemy airstrike

A day of mourning for those killed as a result of the Russian attack, including children, has been declared in Zaporizhzhia for Sunday, October 11. This was reported by Mykhailo Semikin, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (RMA), writes UNN.

This morning, the Russians took people's lives. Among them were children. They should have been living. Embracing their loved ones, making plans, and rejoicing in each day. The children should have been growing up, dreaming, and discovering the world. But Russia brutally cut their lives short - Semikin reported.

He expressed his condolences to the families of those killed, noting that there are no words that could ease the pain of losing loved ones.

As of now, 11 people are known to have been killed as a result of the Russian airstrike on Zaporizhzhia, including three children. Another 16 people were injured, including children.

The Russians struck Zaporizhzhia; people were killed, and there may be wounded people under the rubble of buildings