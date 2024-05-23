In Zaporizhzhia, 28 more schools will start learning in a mixed format

Another 28 schools in Zaporizhzhia and the region will start learning in a mixed format. This decision was made today at a meeting of the Defense Council. This was announced by the head of Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

According to Fedorov, 51 schools are currently operating offline.

Air raid alarm in Zaporizhzhia has sounded more than 400 times

"We are currently building new educational spaces with shelters. I hope that classes will start there at the beginning of the school year. Our goal is to provide children with the opportunity to study in safe conditions. To do this, we are building around the clock," added the RMA head.

In Sumy, kindergartens, schools and extracurricular activities have been switched to a remote format