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In Zakarpattia, an attempt was made to illegally import 142 bottles of Italian wine, the oldest of which is 94 years old

Kyiv • UNN

 • 394 views

A truck driver from Italy concealed 142 bottles of wine, including a 1932 vintage. The alcohol was confiscated, and the case was referred to court.

In Zakarpattia, an attempt was made to illegally import 142 bottles of Italian wine, the oldest of which is 94 years old

Customs officers in Zakarpattia found 142 bottles of wine in a truck from Italy, which the driver had tried to conceal from customs control. Among them was a bottle from 1932, while the value of some specimens may reach UAH 30,000. This was reported by the State Customs Service of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

Thus, at the Dyakove customs post, customs officers noticed the driver of a truck carrying a consolidated shipment from Italy.

As it turned out, the carrier decided to “dilute” the confectionery products, plumbing fixtures, knitwear, and household goods listed in the accompanying documents with a considerable consignment of alcoholic beverages.

They were found in the vehicle’s cargo compartment. In total, customs officers counted 142 bottles of Italian wine of various types from such well-known brands as: “Sammarco Rosso Scialletti,” “Cantina Produttori Cormons Vino della Pace,” “Scialletti Donna Ester Montepulciano d’Abruzzo DOC,” “Scialletti Montepulciano d’Abruzzo Colline Teramane DOCG,” “Scialletti Sammarco Rosso,” and others. But the most interesting thing is that the “oldest” bottle of wine was dated 1932, while the “youngest” was from 2006.

Since the driver violated the applicable legislation and concealed from customs control alcoholic products whose movement across the border by citizens is restricted, a report on a violation of customs rules was drawn up against him under Part 1 of Article 483 of the Customs Code of Ukraine.

The consignment of alcohol has currently been temporarily seized pending a court decision. Its total value will be assessed by a specialist expert, but according to a preliminary estimate, one such bottle is valued at UAH 2,500 on the domestic market, while bottles with decades of aging, which may represent particular rare value to collectors, may be worth as much as UAH 20,000–30,000.

Additional information

The movement of alcoholic beverages across Ukraine’s customs border is regulated by legislation with clearly defined limits, and any attempts to conceal quantities exceeding the permissible limit result in fines and confiscation of the goods.

In Lviv Oblast, customs officers prevented the illegal export of FPV drones and equipment abroad06.11.26, 17:29 • 9253 views

Olga Rozgon

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