In Zakarpattia, a mother with two children was poisoned by carbon monoxide

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 93081 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109602 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152343 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156170 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252228 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174568 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165760 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148394 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226877 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113085 views

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 40262 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 74669 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 42806 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 35541 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 68108 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252228 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226877 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212840 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238548 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225262 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 93081 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 68108 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 74669 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113305 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114185 views
In Zakarpattia, a mother with two children was poisoned by carbon monoxide

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22592 views

A woman and her two young daughters in Berehove, Zakarpattia, were probably poisoned by carbon monoxide that leaked from a leaky pipe connecting their home's gas boiler to the chimney.

In the Transcarpathian city of Berehove , a woman with two children was probably poisoned by carbon monoxide. This was reported by the State Emergency Service department in the Transcarpathian region, UNN reports.

Details

On February 19, at 20:51, the Rescue Service received a report that a woman with two children had come to Beregovo's B. Linner Hospital. At home, the kids - girls born in 2014 and 2017 - felt unwell. So the mother, who was feeling unwell herself, took them to the hospital

- the SES summarized.

It is noted that after  examination of the victims, doctors assumed that the cause was carbon monoxide poisoning.

According to the woman, the pipe from the gas boiler in their home began to loosen from the chimney. There is a possibility that this caused the house to be filled with poisonous gas.

A whole family was poisoned by carbon monoxide in Zakarpattia: 4-year-old child and her mother in hospital03.01.24, 15:47 • 30640 views

Addendum

Rescuers once again urge people not to be careless about their own safety during the winter heating season.

Regularly check the serviceability of all elements of the heating system and repair them in time to avoid endangering your life

- the SES emphasized.

Recall

In the Zhytomyr region, seven people died of carbon monoxide poisoning as a result of faulty gas heating in a private house. The tragedy occurred in the village of Velyki Nyzhirtsi, Berdychiv district.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Crimes and emergencies
berehoveBerehove
zhytomyrZhytomyr

