In Zakarpattia, a mother with two children was poisoned by carbon monoxide

In the Transcarpathian city of Berehove , a woman with two children was probably poisoned by carbon monoxide. This was reported by the State Emergency Service department in the Transcarpathian region, UNN reports.

Details

On February 19, at 20:51, the Rescue Service received a report that a woman with two children had come to Beregovo's B. Linner Hospital. At home, the kids - girls born in 2014 and 2017 - felt unwell. So the mother, who was feeling unwell herself, took them to the hospital - the SES summarized.

It is noted that after examination of the victims, doctors assumed that the cause was carbon monoxide poisoning.

According to the woman, the pipe from the gas boiler in their home began to loosen from the chimney. There is a possibility that this caused the house to be filled with poisonous gas.

A whole family was poisoned by carbon monoxide in Zakarpattia: 4-year-old child and her mother in hospital

Addendum

Rescuers once again urge people not to be careless about their own safety during the winter heating season.

Regularly check the serviceability of all elements of the heating system and repair them in time to avoid endangering your life - the SES emphasized.

Recall

In the Zhytomyr region, seven people died of carbon monoxide poisoning as a result of faulty gas heating in a private house. The tragedy occurred in the village of Velyki Nyzhirtsi, Berdychiv district.