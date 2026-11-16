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In Yemen, Saudi Arabia’s allies retreated under pressure from the Houthis, while Iran attacked Bahrain

Kyiv • UNN

 • 66 views

Yemeni forces retreated from the Bab el-Mandeb Strait to Aden due to the Houthi offensive. Iranian drones attacked facilities in Bahrain.

In Yemen, Saudi Arabia’s allies retreated under pressure from the Houthis, while Iran attacked Bahrain

Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces withdrew from the strategic Bab el-Mandeb Strait to the port city of Aden amid a Houthi offensive. At the same time, Iran attacked Bahrain with drones; the headquarters of the U.S. Fifth Fleet is located there. Reuters reports, UNN writes.

Details

Yemeni military officials said they were forced to regroup their forces to defend Aden, which serves as the temporary capital of the internationally recognized government.

The withdrawal was a serious setback for the six-week counteroffensive aimed at driving Iran-backed Houthis out of the Bab el-Mandeb Strait area. This sea route is of strategic importance for international trade and oil transportation.

Iran increases pressure on the U.S. in the Persian Gulf

In parallel, Iran carried out a drone attack on facilities in Bahrain. The country's authorities reported intercepting Iranian drones.

Iranian military officials also reported fires on 2 vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

The escalation is taking place amid the protracted conflict between the U.S. and Iran. According to Reuters' assessment, the new attacks could increase pressure on President Donald Trump to seek a diplomatic settlement.

Despite the lower intensity of hostilities compared with the beginning of the conflict, negotiations remain deadlocked, and the prospects for ending the confrontation remain uncertain.

U.S. military officer accused commanders of ignoring warnings before Iran’s deadly attack in Kuwait16.11.26, 00:55 • 1256 views

Stepan Haftko

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