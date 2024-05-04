ukenru
In Volyn, the sale of the second historical monument of the times of Kievan Rus - a carved plate with the image of angels - has been stopped

In Volyn, the sale of the second historical monument of the times of Kievan Rus - a carved plate with the image of angels - has been stopped

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27518 views

The Prosecutor's Office of Volyn region has stopped the illegal sale of a carved stone slab from the 12th and 13th centuries depicting two angels, a historical monument of Kievan Rus.

Prosecutors of the Lutsk District Prosecutor's Office found a carved stone slab of the XII-XIII centuries depicting two angels while stopping the illegal sale of another historical monument at an online auction. This was reported by the Volyn Regional Prosecutor's Office, according to UNN.

Details

It is reported that a carved stone slab of the XII-XIII centuries depicting two angels has been found. Prosecutors of the Lutsk District Prosecutor's Office found it as part of the same criminal proceedings, during which they stopped the illegal sale of another monument of Kievan Rus - a slab of the XII-XIII centuries depicting the "Holy Warrior" - at an online auction.

No such thing has been found for 100 years: a unique carved slab from the times of Kievan Rus tried to be illegally sold at an online auction15.03.24, 11:20 • 26594 views

The unique find will be handed over to the National Museum of History of Ukraine for a study that will determine its scientific, historical, cultural, and artistic value.

Recall

Historian Serhii Zhosan discovered a "Florentine treasure" of 140 silver coins from the Crimean Khanate era, probably hidden during Crimean Tatar raids, in a ravine near the village of Flora in Odesa region.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

CultureCrimes and emergencies
lutskLutsk
odesaOdesa

