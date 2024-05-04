In Volyn, the sale of the second historical monument of the times of Kievan Rus - a carved plate with the image of angels - has been stopped

Prosecutors of the Lutsk District Prosecutor's Office found a carved stone slab of the XII-XIII centuries depicting two angels while stopping the illegal sale of another historical monument at an online auction. This was reported by the Volyn Regional Prosecutor's Office, according to UNN.

Details

It is reported that a carved stone slab of the XII-XIII centuries depicting two angels has been found. Prosecutors of the Lutsk District Prosecutor's Office found it as part of the same criminal proceedings, during which they stopped the illegal sale of another monument of Kievan Rus - a slab of the XII-XIII centuries depicting the "Holy Warrior" - at an online auction.

The unique find will be handed over to the National Museum of History of Ukraine for a study that will determine its scientific, historical, cultural, and artistic value.

